CareMax Strategy Faces High Initial MER Costs
Summary
- CareMax, Inc. provides value-based care services to seniors in the United States.
- The firm's strategy is to elect into full-risk MSO Medicare plans even though it may have higher initial expense ratios.
- With tight liquidity, cash burn and heavy upfront MER costs, I'm Neutral [Hold] on CareMax, Inc. shares for now.
A Quick Take On CareMax
CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) provides healthcare services to seniors primarily in ten states in the United States. It also sells physician software.
With cash flow breakeven not expected until the end of 2024 at the earliest, tight liquidity and heavy upfront MER rates, I’m not optimistic about a meaningful upside catalyst in the near term for CMAX.
My initial outlook for CMAX is Neutral [Hold].
CareMax Overview And Markets
CareMax provides value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors.
The firm owns medical centers that offer a suite of healthcare and social services and it provides a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the U.S.
CareMax's value-based care model is designed to keep patients healthier and out of the hospital while also saving Medicare money.
The company's main services include:
Primary care
Preventive care
Chronic disease management
Behavioral health care
Social services
Transportation
Physician practice transformation software.
The firm also offers various Medicare Advantage plans, which offer senior patients more comprehensive coverage than traditional Medicare.
CareMax is headed by co-founder, President and CEO Carlos de Solo, who was previously Chief Operating Officer of Solera Health Systems, a startup managed healthcare company.
According to a 2017 market research report by LEK Consulting, the U.S. market for Medicare Advantage is advancing toward a 70% penetration rate among seniors by 2040.
This represents an expected average rise of 1.5% per year from 2010 to 2040.
The main drivers for this expected growth are predictability, more benefits, care coordination and lower annual healthcare costs.
Also, the federal government encourages the plan because it focuses on cost trend management and not fee-for-service.
CareMax’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has risen markedly recently; Operating income by quarter has approached breakeven in the most recent quarter:
Gross profit margin by quarter has varied within a narrow range; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter dropped in the most recent quarter:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have largely remained negative and have shown increased volatility recently:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, CMAX’s stock price has fallen 62.07%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $54.6 million in cash and equivalents and $331.5 million in total debt, of which $33.0 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was ($93.9 million), during which capital expenditures were $9.8 million. The company paid $11.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For CareMax
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.9
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
0.4
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
35.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-17.5%
|
EBITDA %
|
-0.5%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$275,710,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$676,160,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$84,080,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.18
|
Free Cash Flow Per Share
|
-$0.91
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Sentiment Analysis
The chart below illustrates the frequency of certain keywords in management’s most recent financial results conference call:
The firm is seeing some expense headwinds from Medicaid redeterminations.
Analysts asked management about revenue growth moderation and medical expense ratio increases.
Leadership responded that the firm is seeing revenue growth rate falling due to seasonal factors, redeterminations, and MSSP membership declines after attributions.
Commentary On CareMax
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted the milestone of 100,000 Medicare Advantage members on its CareMax platform.
Since completing its Steward acquisition, the firm has doubled its active MA value-based care contracts to over 80 contracts.
Medical expense ratio [MER] increased sharply due to data migration problems for a "single Medicaid health plan that was acquired by a national payer."
Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose by 30.2% year-over-year and gross profit margin fell by 0.4%.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased by 1.1% YoY and operating income was flat compared to Q2 2022.
The company's financial position is uncertain, with some liquidity, significant debt and very high cash used in operations over the past 12 months.
Looking ahead, management believes that its existing liquidity of cash and $60 million in credit availability will be sufficient to get the company to "sustainable free cash flow by Q4 of 2024."
Leadership cited various metrics in the firm’s favor, such as lower trending inpatient admissions and cost per admission, as well as a reduction of 10% in external specialty leakage.
Management also stated that its MER (Medical Expense Ratio) was largely in line with prior years, if you strip out ‘prior year developments, MSO mix and enhanced supplemental benefits’.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has fallen 23, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
While management did its best to put a positive spin on expected results in the second half of 2023, value-based care requires a lot of good-quality data to produce improved results.
The firm’s strategy is to "elect into full-risk MSO Medicare plans that are dollar profitable, even if they are running initially at higher MER rates."
Management increased revenue guidance for 2023 but not adjusted EBITDA.
With cash flow breakeven not expected until the end of 2024 at the earliest, tight liquidity and heavy upfront MER rates, I’m not optimistic about a meaningful upside catalyst in the near term for CMAX.
My initial outlook for CMAX is Neutral [Hold].
