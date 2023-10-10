Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sandvik: Sandwiched Between Positive Company Drivers And Elevated End-Market Uncertainty

Oct. 10, 2023 4:47 PM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKF), SDVKYEPOKY
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.17K Followers

Summary

  • Sandvik's shares have performed well over the last year on strength in aerospace, auto, mining, and oil/gas, but short-cycle industrial markets have been showing more signs of weakness lately.
  • Industrial stocks have largely held up despite weak global PMIs, higher rates, and geopolitical risks, but commentary on end-market order and inventory trends will be key in Q3'23 earnings.
  • Sandvik's Mining & Rock business has experienced double-digit growth but new equipment orders are likely to slow in the near term; long-term trends remain positive, particularly with automation/digitalization.
  • Sandvik shares look modestly undervalued now and short-cycle markets will recover at some point, but sentiment could be a risk through Q3 earnings.

The CNC milling machine cutting mold part by solid ball end mill tool.

Phuchit/iStock via Getty Images

Despite ample uncertainty around the outlook for industrial end-markets for the remainder of the year and 2024, Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY)(OTCPK:SDVKF)(SAND.ST) hasn’t performed too badly of late. The shares are up about 30% over the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.17K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.