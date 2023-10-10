Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Royal Caribbean: Cruising Back Pass The Recent Highs

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has fallen over $20 since the late summer highs.
  • The cruise line stocks have been hit by higher fuel cost fears and a conflict in the Gaza Strip.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises stock is cheap at only 9x '25 EPS targets that shouldn't be impacted by these short-term issues.
Freedom of the Seas

ALEXIUZ

Whenever conflict occurs in the world, travel stocks like Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) dip. The cruise line stock has now fallen over $20 from the highs, while the prospects for cruise travel hasn't changed one bit. My

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
44.27K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Western Investor profile picture
Western Investor
Today, 6:02 PM
Investing Group
Comments (106)
Completely ignoring the debt here with a thesis of "it's cheap at 9x earnings" seems like a rather large (>$20B) oversight to me. Aside from July/August this is already at an all-time high EV by a wide margin. Hard to see this working from here with rates rocketing and consumer retrenchment just getting started.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 5:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.58K)
Reasonable thesis, but I can’t get “pass” [sic] the typo in the headline.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 5:15 PM
Premium
Comments (1.12K)
nice artcle mark but do you think ccl is better value heer? t y @Stone Fox Capital
