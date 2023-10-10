Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DSTL: A Cash Flow-Focused ETF

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF picks stocks based on criteria including cash flow yield, cash flow stability, and debt.
  • The DSTL ETF's top sectors are healthcare, technology and industrials.
  • It is not only a value ETF, but also a quality ETF.
  • DSTL is superior to the S&P 500 in valuation, quality and total return since November 2018.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Operating cash flow management. Manage business liquidities.

Olivier Le Moal

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

DSTL strategy and portfolio

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.04K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Ron1634
Today, 5:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.86K)
Thank you, Fred.
Been watching its performance.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.