DSTL: A Cash Flow-Focused ETF
Summary
- Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF picks stocks based on criteria including cash flow yield, cash flow stability, and debt.
- The DSTL ETF's top sectors are healthcare, technology and industrials.
- It is not only a value ETF, but also a quality ETF.
- DSTL is superior to the S&P 500 in valuation, quality and total return since November 2018.
This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.
DSTL strategy and portfolio
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) is an actively managed ETF that started investing operations on 10/23/2018. It has a portfolio of 100 stocks, a 12-month distribution rate of 1.37% an expense ratio of 0.39%. Distributions are paid quarterly.
As described by Distillate Funds,
DSTL is designed to offer investors exposure to an attractively valued portfolio of approximately 100 U.S. large-cap stocks that meet specific parameters including free cash flow-based valuation, long-term fundamental stability and balance sheet quality.
The fund invests in large-capitalization companies, defined as “roughly 500 largest U.S.-listed companies based on free-float market capitalization.” Selection criteria include free cash flow yield, cash flow stability, and balance sheet quality. In particular, companies with significant leverage are excluded, based on a proprietary debt-to-income calculation.
The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was quite high: 78%. It is exclusively in U.S. companies, 57% in large and mega-cap companies and the rest in mid-caps per Fidelity classification. In this article, DSTL will be compared with the S&P 500 Index (SPY) and the S&P 500 Value Index, represented by SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV).
The top sectors are healthcare (23.6% of assets), technology (17.8%) and industrials (17.4%). Other sectors are close to or below 10%. Compared to SPY and SPYV, the fund massively overweights healthcare. It underweights financials and real estate and ignores utilities.
The fund is cheaper than the S&P 500 regarding aggregate price/earnings, price/sales and price/cash flow ratios, and almost on par with it in price/book. It is a bit cheaper than SPYV in price/sales and price/cash flow, close to it in price/earnings, and significantly more expensive in price/book (which is not a very reliable valuation ratio anyway).
|
DSTL
|
SPY
|
SPYV
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
19.09
|
21.48
|
18.62
|
Price/Book
|
3.84
|
3.81
|
2.51
|
Price/Sales
|
1.66
|
2.44
|
1.77
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
12.16
|
15.07
|
13.02
Source: Fidelity.
DSTL beats SPYV in aggregate growth metrics, and it is close behind SPY.
|
DSTL
|
SPY
|
SPYV
|
Earnings growth %
|
15.95%
|
17.73%
|
13.27%
|
Sales growth %
|
12.17%
|
11.35%
|
7.94%
|
Cash flow growth %
|
6.02%
|
7.89%
|
-3.98%
The top 10 holdings, listed below with valuation ratios, represent 22% of asset value. Alphabet weighs about 4%, other constituents are below 3%. Risks related to individual companies are low to moderate.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight (%)
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
P/Sales TTM
|
P/Net Free CashFlow
|
Yield%
|
Alphabet, Inc.
|
4.06%
|
29.28
|
24.38
|
6.13
|
6.61
|
24.85
|
UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
|
2.88%
|
23.56
|
21.20
|
1.42
|
6.01
|
15.55
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
2.30%
|
32.12
|
15.81
|
4.26
|
5.54
|
160.79
|
AbbVie, Inc.
|
2.11%
|
30.62
|
13.48
|
4.71
|
20.52
|
18.21
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
2.01%
|
26.41
|
20.33
|
10.31
|
16.55
|
37.11
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
1.82%
|
18.45
|
19.40
|
1.91
|
221.91
|
36.24
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
1.78%
|
17.56
|
13.28
|
3.87
|
4.98
|
17.33
|
Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
|
1.73%
|
15.07
|
7.66
|
2.63
|
3.72
|
19.74
|
T-Mobile US, Inc.
|
1.73%
|
27.86
|
19.39
|
2.13
|
2.55
|
22.43
|
Comcast Corp.
|
1.56%
|
27.96
|
11.64
|
1.53
|
2.19
|
25.66
Scanning portfolio quality
Ten holdings are risky regarding my preferred quality metrics. These are companies with at least two red flags among: negative ROA (return-on-assets), bad Piotroski score, bad Altman Z-score and unsustainable payout ratio, excluding financials and real estate, where these metrics are unreliable. Risky stocks weigh 8.7% of the portfolio, which is good, yet not excellent. The weighted Altman Z-score, Piotroski F-score and ROA are better than for the S&P 500 (my calculations are reported in next table).
|
DSTL
|
SPY
|
Altman Z-score
|
4.76
|
3.45
|
Piotroski F-score
|
5.99
|
5.64
|
ROA % TTM
|
9.76
|
7.1
These metrics point to a portfolio quality superior to the benchmark.
Historical performance
The next chart compares total returns since inception of DSTL, SPY, SPYV and the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). DSTL is the best performer.
In 2023 to date, it is behind the large cap benchmark and the quality fund, but it still beats the S&P 500 Value Index.
Takeaway
Distillate Fundamental Stability & Value ETF is an actively managed fund holding 100 stocks based on criteria including cash flow yield, cash flow stability and debt. It is not only a value ETF, but also a quality ETF. Its top sectors are healthcare, technology and industrials. DSTL is superior to the S&P 500 in valuation, quality and total return since November 2018. The portfolio has a high turnover, which is not an issue in a large cap universe, especially when it comes with excess return.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
