da-kuk

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) financials to see if the high PE ratio is justified. The company has great efficiency and profitability metrics that warrant a lower margin of safety; however, it is slightly too expensive right now and given the macroeconomic uncertainties, I could see a pullback happening over the next 3-6 months, which may bring a better entry point for a new position. The company looks very promising in the AI-driven Cloud security area, which I think will play a huge role in future revenue growth.

Briefly on the Company

Fortinet is a cybersecurity and networking solutions company for organizations, communication service providers, security, and government organizations. The company provides these organizations with network firewalls, software-defined wide area networks, encryption applications, secure LAN, WLAN, virtual firewalls, firewall as a service, cloud security, and many other cyber protection services.

What drew me to this company specifically compared to its competition was the overwhelmingly positive feedback for the product and its ability to easily scale operations of any enterprise, coupled with the company's innovation within the AI-driven tools.

Outlook

The company's services in the Cloud infrastructure and AI in my opinion will be the leading revenue segments for the next while. The demand for Cloud transformation is still very high in all enterprises, especially now that the pandemic has shown us that businesses need a very strong cloud infrastructure so that their operations won't be drastically affected if something like that happens again in the future. The company covers cloud security and has ample expertise in the area, coupled with the immersion of AI, the company's AI-driven FortiGuard threat intelligence will be a crucial component in elevating cloud infrastructure security, as more and more adversaries are using AI as a means to infiltrate sensitive information of many enterprises.

Cloud security and resilience look to be at the top of the agenda when it comes to cloud transformation, especially encryption, authentication, and disaster recovery. The company's in-house FortiGuard should be of immense use going forward. Additionally, the cloud spend is predicted to exceed 45% of total enterprise IT spending.

In short, Cloud infrastructure is in high demand still, coupled with the explosion in demand for AI-driven tools that intertwine within the cloud, will turn out to be a huge opportunity for FTNT, and being the leader, it will be able to capture a lot of that growth and market share.

Financials

As of Q2 ’23, the company had around $3.3B in cash and equivalents against $991m in long-term debt. That’s hardly worrisome in my opinion. The company is making $552m in EBIT against $10.2m interest expenses on debt as of June 30 ’23, which means the company’s interest coverage ratio is 55x, which is more than healthy. Many analysts consider 2x to be a healthy ratio, while I go for around 5x to be more conservative. It’s safe to say the company is at no risk of insolvency. FTNT's short-term investments are making more interest income than the company is paying out.

The company’s current ratio has been efficient historically in my opinion. An efficient current ratio for me is in the range of 1.5-2.0. This range tells me that the company isn’t hoarding cash and is utilizing its assets efficiently for the growth of the business and still has enough to pay off its short-term obligations. As of FY22, the ratio stood at 1.2, and in the most recent quarter, it improved to 1.4, which is great.

Current Ratio (Author)

FTNT’s ROA and ROE have been decent historically also, except in FY22 when ROE went negative for a bit. It seems that the company repurchased too many of its common shares over the period, which drove the company's shareholder equity to go negative, however, it looks like the company will achieve again in FY23 because as of the 2nd quarter, the shareholder was $321m. This tells me that the management has been quite efficient in utilizing the company’s assets and shareholder capital.

Statement of Equity (Company's 10K) ROA and ROE (Author)

The company’s return on invested capital has been phenomenal over the years, which tells me that the company is enjoying a decent competitive advantage and has a strong moat, as the management can invest in very profitable ventures. I usually look for at least 10% and FTNT more than meets this criterion. It is high, which I wouldn't mind paying a premium for to be invested in this company.

ROIC (Author)

This is an important metric for me because it may mean that the companies with high and rising ROIC will outperform companies with low ROIC as can be observed in the graph below.

High ROIC outperforming (The Motley Fool)

In terms of revenues, the company managed to attain phenomenal growth over the last decade of 24.5% CAGR. Analysts estimating similar growth for the next few years, so I will anchor my assumptions to the analysts’ numbers because these estimates are taken from the company's most recent guidance (as seen here) and there is no one better to know how the company is going to perform than its management. The company managed a very steady revenue growth and that is very good to see. The latest quarter showed revenues increasing by around 28% y/y, which is impressive.

Revenue (Author)

The company's margins over the years have also seen an improvement, which tells me that the management can look at what's working and what's not and trim the fat to make the company more profitable. The management seems to know the company inside out. As of the latest quarter, the margins are about the same, with slight improvements in net margins of around 50bps.

Margins (Author)

Overall, the company’s financial situation is fantastic in my opinion. It is not burdened by large interest expenses on debt, has a management that is able to invest in projects that yield fantastic returns, has a strong competitive edge and a moat, and is also very efficient.

Valuation

In terms of revenues, I don’t think the company can sustain such a high revenue growth for very long, however, at least for another couple of years I could see it happen, so for my base case scenario, I went with 22%, 20% and 19% for FY23, FY24, and FY25, respectively. After that, the revenue growth will linearly decline to around 12% by FY32, bringing in around 16.5% CAGR for the model period. For the optimistic case, I went with an 18.5% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with a 14.5% CAGR over the next decade to give me a range of possible outcomes.

In terms of EPS, I went with a growth of 20.5% CAGR for the base case, 24% CAGR for the optimistic case, and around 17% CAGR for the conservative case.

On top of these estimates, I decided to add a small margin of safety of around 10% for that extra cushion of safety because you can buy a great company but at an awful price and you may still lose money in the end. An extra margin of safety will limit that happening in the long run. With that said, Fortinet’s intrinsic value and what I would be willing to pay is around $45 a share, which means the company’s trading at a premium to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

Even with what I think are not too conservative estimates above, the company is not cheap right now and I would like a pullback before I jump in. Are we going to see a pullback of around 20% any time soon? It's hard to tell but it is not out of the realm of possibility given the resurfacing of macroeconomic uncertainty in the last month or so, where the unemployment numbers are still not where the FED wants them to be, the economy running hot, and the possibility of further interest rate hikes is not out of the question yet. The interest rates are looking to stay higher for longer, which will no doubt bring volatility to the markets. If the company misses one or two earnings, we could see it come back down to a more reasonable price for starting a position.

So, how does the macroeconomic environment affect a company like Fortinet? Well, enterprises may cut back on expenses, which may mean cutting back on upgrading their cloud infrastructure's security. Delaying these upgrades will have an impact on companies like Fortinet. Higher unemployment may mean lower demand for services in the short run. Higher borrowing costs may lead to shifting cash available to pay off interest expenses on debt rather than on new products and services.

If it drops slightly more over the next month or so, it would be a viable strategy for a cash-secured put at around $45 strike price, however, the premiums at that strike price are a little low and I don’t think are worth the risk.