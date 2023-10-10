Bull Market Gets Another Year

LordHenriVoton

The Yield Curve

The yield curve has a strong record of indicating when bear markets come. When the yield on the 10-Year Treasury Bond is less than 56 basis points more than the yield on the 1-Year Treasury Bill it tends to indicate a bear market especially when the difference turns negative i.e. the yield curve inverts. Since 1995 this relationship has been strongest with a 121 week lead time.

Economic Leads

This correlation worked well estimating the bear markets starting in 2001 and 2007. This yield curve suggested a bear market would start late in 2020. As I view it the pandemic preempted part of the bear market to start about eight months ahead of schedule and the massive monetary and fiscal response pushed the rest of the bear market about a year behind schedule.

In the chart above the blue line at zero means the average of the daily closes for the week is the highest average for the last 78 weeks (18 months). The blue line charts what percentage the week is below the high of the previous 78 weeks.

As stated in previous articles I expect the (SP500) will hit 18 month highs this year and all-time highs in 2024. In the week of July 26 the average of the closing daily prices was 4561.7, only 0.2% below the 18-month high. The next time the S&P 500 hits or exceeds that level it will be an 18 month high.

The current inversion of the yield curve is the biggest since the early 1980s. I expect it implies a massive bear market will start next fall. Ironically the bear market and recession likely won’t start until the yield curve turns positive or at a minimum gets much closer to positive.

Percentile Ranks

The stock market does not go up or down in straight lines. An extreme up or down tends to be followed by a move in the opposite direction. In the chart below the green line shows the percentile rank for combined returns of the 12.5 trading-day period and the 25 trading-day period. On Thursday October 5 the percentile rank was 6.7%. If the market Friday October 6 had closed at the morning low the rank would have been under 5%. The rally Friday and Monday has pushed the percentile (green line) up to 18%. This is still a weaker return than 82% of the time. The market has lots of room to run to the upside.

Economic Leads

Looking back, the correction started from a high point, July 25, when the percentile for the longer return periods shown in the red line was 96.3%; the percentile for the shorter periods was 87.7%. Such high percentiles for return periods were not sustainable.

Cycles

The next five charts show the fit of sine waves to the fluctuations in trading-day periods of: 200, 100, 50, 25 and 12.5 days.

Economic Leads Economic Leads

The sign wave fitted to the 200 trading-day period suggests 12/01/2023—09/18/2024 will be the best 200 day period in the current cycle. This September 18 cycle high is only a couple weeks off from the yield curve suggesting the bull peaks in the first week of October.

Economic Leads

The sine wave for the 100 trading-day periods suggests the best hundred day period in the next cycle will be 04/30/2024—09/20/2024. This cycle high is a couple days later than the 200 trading-day period.

Economic Leads

The 50 trading-day period chart suggests we have begun a strong up move and that there will be another correction in the bull market in the spring or summer of 2024. After the correction the best 50 day period, not yet shown on the chart, is currently indicated for 05/20/2024—10/10/2024.

The yield curve and the above three cycles are all consistent with a bull market peaking in September or October of 2024.

The fitted sine waves for 25 and 12.5 trading-day periods also suggest the correction is over and the bull market has resumed.

Economic Leads Economic Leads

Conclusion

It’s time to ride the bull.