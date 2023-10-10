Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bull Market Gets Another Year

Oct. 10, 2023 5:49 PM ETSP500
John Early profile picture
John Early
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • Yield curve suggests bull market peaks in October 2024 and bear market starts shortly after.
  • Short term cycles and percentile ranks indicate correction is over and bull market has resumed.
  • Bear market expected to be the deepest in decades when it arrives in about a year.

Office workers celebrating financial success

LordHenriVoton

The Yield Curve

The yield curve has a strong record of indicating when bear markets come. When the yield on the 10-Year Treasury Bond is less than 56 basis points more than the yield on the 1-Year Treasury Bill

This article was written by

John Early profile picture
John Early
1.72K Followers
Have managed money for clients as an independent advisor since 1991. Published a newsletter ECONOMIC LEADS from 1988 to 1993. Have an economics degree from Vanderbilt University. Focus on the macro picture forecasting the US economy and broad stock market. Also have a model to estimate long term equity returns for several countries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SP500 either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.