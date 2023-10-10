Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Life Time Group Stock: Bullish Into 2024 Earnings Momentum

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Life Time Group Holdings is capturing strong growth across its network of premium fitness centers.
  • Management notes several performance metrics are now well above pre-pandemic benchmarks.
  • We are bullish on the stock as climbing profitability, and ongoing debt reduction support a positive outlook.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Athletic couple doing kettlebell goblet squat exercise during cross training in a gym.

Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) operates approximately 160 fitness centers across the United States serving more than 800k members. The company has found success through a wellness lifestyle approach incorporating premium amenities at

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.37K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles. Dan is the president of Posto Asset Management - a startup investment advisory firm based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LTH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.