Alnylam: FDA Rejection Of Onpattro For ATTR-CM Is A Setback, But A Manageable One

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.17K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a positive panel recommendation, the FDA rejected the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. application to market Onpattro for ATTR-CM, citing a lack of meaningful evidence of clinical efficacy.
  • Amvuttra has always been the bigger opportunity in ATTR-CM, and now investors await the pivotal HELIOS-B clinical data in early 2024.
  • Despite a good track record of drug development, ATTR-CM has been a tough target for Alnylam, and past failures (revusiran and Onpattro) are likely to drive elevated skepticism for HELIOS-B.
  • The loss of Onpattro for ATTR-CM is manageable, and Alnylam shares trade at a greater than 40% discount to my fair value estimate.

Doctor of internal medicine and cardiologist holding in his hands and shows to patient figure of red card heart during medical consultation. Explanation of causes of heart, diagnosis and treatment

Shidlovski

Writing about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) a month ago, ahead of a panel meeting on the company’s application to market Onpattro for cardiomyopathy from transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (or ATTR-CM), I said I expected to see pointed questions about

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.17K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

