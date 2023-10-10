bernardbodo/iStock via Getty Images

There has been a lot of debate this year on whether it makes sense to continue investing in small-cap stocks. Given the fact that interest rates are at multi-decade highs and that many small-caps have already soared since the start of the year, I've also shifted a lot of allocation out of these names.

Exceptions should be made, however, for stocks whose market value is fundamentally disjointed with their fundamentals. And I believe Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) to be one of those names, despite this stock having tripled since the start of the year, rescuing itself from penny-stock territory.

The bull case for Talkspace

Talkspace, for investors who are unaware, is one of the leading brands in mental health. The company offers e-counseling services and was founded in 2012. It went public during the height of the pandemic at a valuation of over $1 billion, only to see that value erode over the past two years.

In my view, however, the company is roaring back now. Here are the core elements of the bull case for this company:

Destigmatization of mental health. Buoyed by the pandemic, mental health and talking about our emotional issues is becoming heavily destigmatized. Younger generations no longer have the fear of going to see a therapist as older generations do. As these trends take hold, providers like Talkspace that have built up a vast network with an easy-to-use interface can take advantage of this tailwind.

The slide below showcases some of Talkspace's most eminent insurers and partners:

Talkspace customers (Talkspace investor presentation)

On the "supply" side of the house, Talkspace has also dramatically broadened its network of providers since the year began. It has licensed therapists in all 50 states, and has grown >40% y/y to over 4,400 total in-network providers:

Talkspace network (Talkspace investor presentation)

Since the start of the year, Talkspace has also enabled providers to list areas of focus for their practice (for example, addiction). The company has noted that this ability to choose "sub specialties" of therapy has led to better patient-therapist matches and increased overall engagement.

Momentum is on Talkspace's side

Talkspace recently released Q2 results, which came in well ahead of expectations. Take a look at the highlights below:

Talkspace Q2 highlights (Talkspace Q2 investor deck)

Revenue grew 19% y/y to $35.6 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $33.7 million (+13% y/y) by a wide six-point margin. Note as well that growth soared over Q1's growth rate of 11% y/y.

The core trend to note underneath Talkspace's headline results is that the company is focusing more on B2B business rather than direct-to-consumer. This is a result of the company slashing its direct marketing spend amid the widespread desire to emphasize profitability this year. As can be seen above, consumer revenue fell to just 25% of overall revenue, but B2B revenue grew 83% y/y to $26.6 million. Again, there are secular drivers here: as more and more employers and insurers make inclusions for mental health, this will be an incredibly important funnel for Talkspace going forward.

Here's more context on the quarter's results and the company's direction going forward from CEO, Dr. Jon Cohen's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Our payer revenue grew 135% year-on-year driven by a 42% increase in covered lives at the end of the period, a 42% growth in capture rate at a higher sessions per user. This reflects strong and growing user engagement. Such meaningful acceleration in our payer business occurred as a result of our relentless focus on member experience and clinical quality and meaningful improvement in clinical supply and time to access. Our consumer business continued to decline, albeit at a slower pace compared to prior quarters, as we continue to optimize our media spend, which is highly correlated to this category. As discussed in the first quarter, we have a psychiatric business primarily for medication management, which we see as another significant area of growth. In the second quarter, we optimized our offering to better serve our recurring subscriber base improving the unit economics. Furthermore, we started testing a marketing campaign to increase awareness of our prescription capabilities and trained our providers to insure a more efficient internal patient referral process."

Confidence in recent trends also drove Talkspace to boost its full-year outlook to $137-$142 million in revenue, which would represent 15-19% full-year revenue growth. It's also boosting its profitability expectations and continues to expect adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of Q1 of next year.

Talkspace outlook (Talkspace Q2 investor deck)

Valuation and key takeaways

One of the core draws to investing in Talkspace: given its cash position, the business trades for next to nothing. At current share prices just above $2, Talkspace has a market cap of $336.0 million.

But after we net off the $126.1 million of cash on Talkspace's most recent balance sheet, which is also unencumbered of debt, its resulting enterprise value is $209.9 million.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting Talkspace to generate $166.7 million in revenue, representing 17% y/y revenue growth (data from Yahoo Finance).

This puts Talkspace's valuation multiple at just 1.3x EV/FY24 revenue - which, for a business with ~50% gross margins, a path to breakeven EBITDA by early next year, secular tailwinds for therapy and growth opportunities in psychiatry, is quite a modest multiple.

Stay long here: despite Talkspace's rapid advance since the start of the year, there's still plenty of upside left to go.