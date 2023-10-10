Hero Images/iStock via Getty Images

One name that we have traded a number of times is E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO). Over the summer, we told you we were closing another winning trade, and running a house position. Running a house position is something we encourage our traders to do whenever they have a 20% or more gain in one of our recommended plays. Essentially, you back out the initial investment, and some profit, and let the rest run forever, enjoying all future capital gains, plus future spinoffs, dividends, etc. It is a strong avenue for wealth creation in the long term. It works, try it. The benefit of this trading approach is that frees up your capital to make another trade and do the same thing. That is our playbook. With that said, with our house positions we still monitor performance. As we are one of the few research firms covering ETWO stock, the purpose of today's column is to review the just-reported Q2 performance and discuss the outlook going forward.

Following the just-reported earnings, we have learned that the CEO is also departing. This has created significant pressure on the stock after we write. Moreover, the operating environment has grown increasingly challenging as many customers are tightening their belts in this higher for longer interest rate environment, coupled with the fact that consumers are also starting to feel the pinch. As such, we expect pressure on the stock for the near future, but a sub $4 price is a compelling entry point for new money, long term. With that said, let's discuss the just reported results.

Top line revenues fall

The E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. had long enjoyed solid revenue growth, and it was a reason we were initially bullish on our first successful trade. Then, revenues trended to about flat, and now are on the decline from a year ago. In the just-reported total revenue was $158.5 million, which was down 1.4% from last year and down from the sequential Q1's $160.1 million. This is a troubling trend in the near term, but relates to the challenges aforementioned in the opening. Let's talk about subscription moves.

Subscription revenue grew 2.4% from the year-ago comparable period to $134.7 million or 85% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 1.9% on a constant currency basis

Margins, earnings, and cash flow

With cloud computing or any computer software company, margins and cash flow are critical. While revenue was down, gross profit was actually up, which was a hidden positive in this otherwise tough quarter. Gross profit rose 2.2% from the year-ago period to $79.2 million and was flat from the sequential quarter. Given a decline in revenues and an increase in gross profit, you can imagine that margins increased. Gross margin improved to 50.0%, up from 48.2% last year. Adjusted gross profit margin was up to a strong 69.1%, compared to 66.5% a year ago. We really like the trend here as long-term investors with a house position now.

The declines in revenues are unfortunate and a reflection of the operating environment. Earnings power overall improved from last year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 16.1% to $56.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up as well, coming in at 35.4% versus 30.1% last year. Folks, this is good news, masked by the headline revenues and the CEO's departure. The company saw adjusted EPS of $0.04, down a penny from a year ago. Despite weak sales and the margins being strong, EBITDA was strong, and adjusted earnings were positive. The balance sheet is healthy, too and cash flow was a big positive offsetting the negatives associated with sales.

Operating cash flow on a year-to-date basis was $51.3 million compared to $2.2 million from the year-ago comparable period, inclusive of non-recurring expenses. That is positive, and, adjusted operating cash flow on a year-to-date basis, exclusive of non-recurring expenses, was $45.1 million, which represents 41.0% of year-to-date adjusted EBITDA. This is also positive.

Looking ahead

The outlook was updated by the company for the fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year is now seen at $215 million to $220 million, good for an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 34% to 35%. Adjusted gross profit margin for the year is expected to be in the range of 68% to 70%. This will be on the back of subscription revenue of $530 million to $538 million, reflecting a 0.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point, with revenue total of $625 to $635. This is another reason shares are down. This is a total down-guide, despite a good quarter overall. Subscription revenue was previously seen just three months ago hitting $545 to $555 million, so this is quite the haircut and is taking every other metric down with it, other than the EBITDA margin, which is remaining intact, but overall EBITDA was cut from $218 to $228 million, a $3 million haircut at the midpoint.

Overall, we have a software company up against a tough operating environment for its clients, and management transition. We expect shares to sell off well under $4 on this news but are continuing to hold the stock long-term.