Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

E2open Parent Holdings: Still Running House Money But Q2 Was Rough

Oct. 10, 2023 8:21 PM ETE2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Revenues have swung from growth to a decline.
  • Subscription revenue is up.
  • The CEO is departing, and the company down-guided.
  • This is a tough operational environment, so expect shares to sell off on the news, but we continue to hold a house position.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Close up businessman making house of cards

Hero Images/iStock via Getty Images

One name that we have traded a number of times is E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO). Over the summer, we told you we were closing another winning trade, and running a

Get started winning today.

Generate gains and income to control you future at BAD BEAT Investing.

Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. Start making real money today.

  • Make winning investment ideas each week
  • Receive a wealth of education and access tools to maximize your returns
  • Enjoy deep value situations we find through our proprietary analysis
  • Generate income through capital gains and simple options approaches
  • Understand the pinball nature of markets under our fund analysts' guidance

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.06K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 12 with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 7 years. Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, and the sciences. They share both long and short trades and invest personally in the stocks they discuss within their investing group. They lead the investing group Bad Beat Investing include: daily market commentary and market briefing, 1-2 trade ideas per week, 5 chat rooms for a range of sectors, volatility screeners, unusual options activity alerts, and economic calendars.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETWO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.