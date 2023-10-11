ezypix

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) was a spin-off from parent BorgWarner (BWA), an automotive components manufacturer. PHINIA was officially separated from BorgWarner on July 3rd, 2023, as an independent entity with 100% of outstanding common stock being distributed to BWA shareholders. BorgWarner spun off PHINIA in order to focus more heavily on its electrification initiative, allowing PHINIA to continue focusing on combustion-based fuel systems. Valued at $1.25b by market cap and an enterprise value of $1,709mm, PHIN trades at 3.25x EV/EBITDA. I believe PHIN is significantly undervalued and should be trading closer to 5.02x EV/EBITDA for a price target of $46.41/share, a 70% upside from current trading prices. With this in conjunction to their 3.7% dividend yield and $150mm share buyback program, I provide PHIN a BUY rating.

PHINIA is in the market of manufacturing and selling fuel injection systems for gasoline, diesel, and alternative-fueled vehicles. Alternative fuels include hydrogen, ethanol, and natural gas. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, PHINIA offers over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry leadership for fuel injection systems. They develop systems for commercial vehicles and industrial vehicles, including heavy/medium duty trucks, off-highway construction, marine, agriculture, and industrial, light vehicle passenger cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

PHINIA’s products include fuel injection systems, fuel delivery modules, canisters, starters, alternators, sensors, electronic control modules, associated software, and aftermarket parts. Most of their sales occur in the US at 41% with Europe following at 39%, and APAC at 20%. 44% of their products sold are found in light vehicles while 24% are sold for commercial vehicles and industrial applications. Though their end market is well diversified, their top 5 customers account for 32% of net sales with General Motors alone accounting for 12%.

Despite the global drive towards all-electric vehicles, PHINIA’s forecast reads quite differently. Management expects vehicles to be propelled by fuel combustion through at least 2040, well beyond many firms’ carbon-neutral climate goals. PHINIA's biggest business risk relating to energy transition may inevitably be their optimism towards combustion fuel utilization. Maybe BorgWarner saw things differently and projected a shorter terminal date for energy transition and viewed PHINIA as a stranded asset. Maybe BorgWarner only focused on value accretion and viewed both BWA and PHIN undervalued as a combined company. Regardless, I don't believe a natural, total transition to electric vehicles is feasible nor do I expect it to occur without significant government intervention. This is most visible in California with Gavin Newsome's 2035 ban on sales of ICE vehicles. In fact, California officials are going so far as to provide individuals with tax credits to not own a car.

One of PHINIA’s major business wins in 2023 is a contract with the Department of Energy to develop hydrogen direct fuel system technology. Though hydrogen isn’t widely used in transportation as of yet, the primary utilization will be to replace diesel engines with hydrogen fuel cells for long-haul trucks, heavy-duty trucks, buses, medium/large cars, vans, trains, ships, and planes. Though hydrogen fuel is still a vision of the future, McKinsey suggests it’s not that far off. McKinsey estimates as many as 850,000 hydrogen-fueled medium- and heavy-duty trucks to be on the road by 2035. Consumption will equate to something like 6,900 metric kilotons of hydrogen per year and require up to 4,800 hydrogen refueling stations to meet demand. Their research concludes that hydrogen will not require drastic grid upgrades and will have a smaller carbon footprint when compared to e-trucks. Overall, the adoption of this technology will be a chicken or egg conundrum in which infrastructure will need to be built out prior to mass adoption. According to SAE, there are currently 30,000 hydrogen-fueled vehicles on the road, which primarily consists of buses. Off the top of my head, Plug Power (PLUG) is one of the firms tackling this project.

Financials

PHINIA came to the public markets well capitalized with $213mm in cash and a low leverage ratio of 0.87x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The bulk of their debt is attributed to the spin-off by BorgWarner with only $25mm in long-term debt outstanding. PHINIA currently has a high yield credit rating of Ba1/BB+. Since going public PHINIA has secured a five-year credit agreement which consists of a $500mm revolver, $300mm term loan A, and a $425mm term loan B with an interest rate of 8.7%.

Management does expect a flat year for operating performance with guidance coming in at $3.45b - $3.55b in net sales with an adjusted EBITDA of $485mm to $505mm for a margin of ~14%. On a TTM basis, sales for q2’23 came in at $3,432mm with an adjusted EBITDA of $525mm for a margin of 15%. Though this appears to be lackluster, PHINA is coming off of tougher comps for 2h23 as much of the inflationary-related cost recoveries took form in Q3’22. Despite these challenges and based on management’s guidance, FY23 will be an improvement over FY22 with EBITDA growth in the range of 5-10%.

Longer-term, management is expecting PHINIA to grow at a 2% CAGR through 2030 with the near-term goal of generating $3.7b in revenue with an EBITDA margin of 14-15% in 2025. Though new vehicle sales aren't expected to be a high-flying growth opportunity for their fuel injection systems, their aftermarket business may experience more moderate growth as the average age of vehicles on the road continues to increase.

Investor Presentation

Costs going forward should be more normalized as 2022 posed major pricing challenges across base metals and semiconductors. Though inflationary pressures are creating a more challenging labor market for firms in the automotive industry, this may not be as visible to PHINIA as it is to GM or Ford.

Investor Presentation

Considering PHINIA's financing capabilities, PHINIA only holds $25mm in long-term debt on the balance sheet with the remainder of their debt due to BorgWarner. PHINIA's credit rating currently resides below investment grade at Ba1/BB+, which may make financing future projects or acquisitions more expensive. FOREX may pose a challenge for PHINIA as the US dollar remains strong. Different currencies PHINIA is exposed to include the British Pound, Euro, Polish Zloty, Mexican Peso, and the Thailand Baht, with large exposures to the Mexican Peso and the Thailand Baht. PHINIA does hedge its FOREX book, allowing revenue streams to be more predictable; however, PHINIA has the potential to experience future challenges if they aren't able to price its products to match localized rates and inflation.

TradingEconomics

Valuation

PHIN shares currently trade at 3.25x EV/EBITDA at an enterprise value of $1,709mm. Comparing the list of peers gathered from their prospectus might suggest the firm should be trading at an average multiple of 9.03x; however, many of these firms are much larger and diverse in product offerings when compared to PHINIA.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I think the 9x multiple might be a bit high for their growth trajectory and scale of services. Adjusting for the size of the firms respective to their multiples, a 5.02x EV/EBITDA multiple might be a more reasonable valuation for a price target of $46.41 and a 70% upside potential.

Size Scaling Model

This will value the firm at an enterprise value of roughly $2,636mm. On top of capital appreciation, management has declared a $0.25/share dividend rate for a yield of 3.7% and has initiated a $150mm share buyback program. With this, I provide PHIN shares a BUY rating.

