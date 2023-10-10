Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hyliion Holdings: Sell On Decision To Give Up On Core Electric Powertrain Business

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Market participants have been caught flat-footed by the company's decision to pursue strategic alternatives to its core electric powertrain business and refocus on its recently acquired KARNO stationary power generator solution.
  • With KARNO still in the design phase, management's timeline for early field deployments in H2/2024 looks aggressive.
  • In addition, stationary power is a crowded field already, with KARNO likely to face stiff competition from leading fuel cell players.
  • Assuming a sale or wind-down of the electric powertrain business, the move has the potential to extend Hyliion's cash runway quite meaningfully.
  • However, with the KARNO stationary power solution still in the design phase, I would expect most analysts to throw in the towel on the stock regardless of the company's substantial cash balance. Consequently, I am downgrading the stock from "Hold" to "Sell" and would advise investors to consider selling existing positions and moving on.

Note:

I have discussed Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

After the close of Tuesday's session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. or "Hyliion" surprised market participants

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

T
The Real Cavalier
Yesterday, 10:34 PM
Premium
Comments (8.92K)
This company has always been a joke and possibly a fraud from the beginning like many SPAC IPOs.
