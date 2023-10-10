Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Extra Space Storage: I'll Wait For An Even Better Price

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
107 Followers

Summary

  • Extra Space Storage is a large and growing self-storage REIT with a strong track record of increasing dividends.
  • The company has a well-diversified portfolio and has experienced consistent growth in its operations.
  • Despite EXR's strong performance, the premium to NAV makes it less attractive for cautious investors, but it's worth keeping an eye out for a steeper price drop.

Temporary Storage Units

GaryMuth

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is one of those REITs that you wish you could own for a good price.

For one, the size of this business is huge and has a good chance of getting even bigger in the

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
107 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
MegaDivGuy
Yesterday, 11:57 PM
Premium
Comments (3.11K)
I never saw what the NAV actually is?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.