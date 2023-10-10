Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CK Asset Holdings Weathering Multiple Headwinds In Hong Kong

Oct. 10, 2023 11:23 PM ETCK Asset Holdings Limited (CHKGF), CNGKY
Summary

  • Hong Kong property developers have been hit by higher rates, weak property markets, and softening conditions in China, but CK Asset has held up better than most.
  • The company's focus on growing recurring revenue and profits, as well as increased travel and shopping in Hong Kong, have provided some stability.
  • The current environment for properties could be an opportunity for CK Asset to replenish its land bank, but the company's diverse operations make it a challenging investment for most investors.
  • CK Asset shares look undervalued today, but HK property developers as a group haven't generated great long-term returns and the risks here are above-average.

Hong Kong aerial cityscape at night. City skyscrapers and Harbor with lights on

stocklapse

With higher interest rates, weak pricing for rental properties, and growing concerns about the health of mainland China, "less bad" is about as good as it gets with Hong Kong property developers these days. In that limited context, CK

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

