Harvesting Equity Premia In Emerging Markets: A 4-Step Process

Summary

  • EM factor strategies have done well in both absolute terms and relative to the broader EM equity universe.
  • Some emerging markets have not fulfilled their development potential in recent years.
  • Many EM equity strategies have experienced poor absolute and relative performance over the last few years largely because of the shifting nature of the investable EM universe.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Until recently, emerging market (EM) equities were among the darlings of the investing world. And why not? To most investors, a potentially diversifying asset class with prospects for high returns looks like a gift. For active managers, EM equities represent the chance to invest in a less

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.1K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

