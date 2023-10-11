Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
September 2023 Passive Income Update

Summary

  • Fortis decided to get king status and boost their dividend by 4.4%. This raise adds $23.60 to our forward income.
  • 11 companies paid us in September.
  • We added 42 TELUS shares at a cost basis of $23.96.

  • 3 sources of passive income
  • $1,150.03 from dividends
  • 15 stocks/units dripped in September
  • Trailing 12-Month Portfolio Return +3.83%

S&P 500 12-Month Total Return +21.62% for September 2023

S&P/TSX Composite Index 12-Month +1.55% October 4th 2023

Beating

In 2011 me and my wife had almost $60,000 in debt and a negative $7,000 Net Worth. Through hard work and financial education we paid all that off. Now we are focusing on increasing our Passive Income Streams to make the money work for us.

