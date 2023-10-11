Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starbucks: Turning Tea Drinkers Into Coffee Drinkers And Reaping The Rewards

Oct. 11, 2023 2:25 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)LKNCY
Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
272 Followers

Summary

  • Starbucks is expanding fast in China and India.
  • The growth from expansion is further accelerated on an EPS level by share buybacks.
  • These qualities together make SBUX an interesting growth play - albeit with some risks that are discussed in this analysis.

Starbucks Coffee sign

mattjeacock

A Starbucks at every corner... in China

Some brands have come to represent the American way of life and globalism. Think McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), think The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). As much as coffee is a global

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
272 Followers
Investor with a focus on "total cash return" opportunities within US and abroad.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO, MCD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.