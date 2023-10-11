Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carlyle Secured Lending: I Am Now Collecting An 11% Yield On My Last Buy

Oct. 11, 2023 3:35 AM ETCarlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD)1 Comment
Summary

  • Carlyle Secured Lending is selling at a discounted NAV, making it an attractive investment opportunity for passive income investors.
  • The BDC has a well-diversified investment portfolio, with a majority of its debt investments allocated to loans that pay floating interest rates.
  • Carlyle Secured Lending has excellent dividend coverage, paying an 11% dividend yield and offering the potential for supplemental dividends.

If you are a passive income investor like me, you probably feel like a kid in the candy store right now. BDCs and REITs are selling at much lower NAV multiples again, creating an abundance of opportunities to invest capital

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.32K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

