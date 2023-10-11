Different_Brian

Introduction

October is here. In other words, Q3 earnings season is kicking off. Right after the major U.S. banks, it will be the turn of North American Class I railroads, starting with CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Canadian Pacific (CP).

In this article, we will go over the most recent economic data to identify what our expectations could be about the upcoming earnings and what could be the most important metrics to look at.

Summary of previous coverage

My research and understanding of North American railroads find their foundation in my study over Warren Buffett's investment in BNSF ("Learning From Buffett And Berkshire About Investing In Railroads: The BNSF Case Study").

From this research, I learned the main criteria Mr. Buffett uses when assessing a railroad. With capital-intensive businesses, it is important to watch the earning power of a company (how well its pretax earnings cover interest expenses), its operating efficiency (operating ratio, fuel efficiency), the returns on invested capital, and how excess capital is returned to the shareholders.

According to these criteria, I assessed CSX ("Looking At Railroads As Mr. Buffet Does: CSX Corporation") and I found out that, though its traditional metrics seem to paint a picture of a company in good shape, when measuring it through the so-called Buffett metrics, we see a mixed picture.

I then shared a further article on BNSF to highlight the long-term returns Buffett achieved through the ownership of his railroad: ("Riding The Rails Of Profit: The Returns Berkshire Had From BNSF"). Of course, I used the same mindset to do the same exercise on CSX ("Riding The Rails Of Profit: CSX Between Strong Tailwinds and Unsustainable Buybacks"), to see what a long-term investor in this railroad would have seen over the past decade. The results were somewhat mixed: for sure CSX investors have seen great total returns. However, the company has funded most of its buybacks through debt and we are currently at a level where it is forced to pull back on buyback spending, thus creating downward pressure on the stock.

This is why CSX Corporation has puzzled me up until now. On one side, it owns and runs an incredible network across one of the most important economic areas of the U.S., with exposure to the East Coast and its ports, the Appalachian mountains and its mines, extending west to key industrial States such as Ohio and Indiana all the way to Chicago and St Louis.

It shares a duopoly with Norfolk Southern (NSC) and this situation can make it an incredible business over the long term.

If we factor in the ever-increasing tailwinds, such as the manufacturing reshoring, billions of government spending, and even a new need for coal (at least for the short term), together with growing demand for commodities and environment-friendly ways of transportation, we have a picture that bodes well for such a company. Yet, I am at odds with its leveraged balance sheet which doesn't seem to be able to support anymore a policy of debt-funded buybacks.

Earnings Preview

Currently, CSX is trading at a compelling 16.7 fwd PE, which is lower than the market average. Railroads rarely trade at a discount and this is making many investors wonder if it could be the right time to step in.

The stock traded down around 20% from its ATH just below $38 (reached in the spring of 2022). Of course, the pull-back was motivated. First and foremost, industrial activity is at a decade-low, excluding the Covid lockdown.

Railroads are exposed to commodities and industrial activity in general. Therefore, it is no surprise we have seen traffic down YoY.

However, the most recent weekly reports released by the Association of American Railroads suggest a potential comeback. In fact, we can see in green the week ending September 30, 2023. It shows an increase in total carload, led by metals, petroleum, and vehicles. Even intermodal, which YtD is down big, has had a positive week and September was its best month in the year, while grain is still showing weakness.

However, AAR Senior Vice President John T. Gray warned in the report that "a sustained boost across rail categories will require stronger overall industrial growth".

Now, there are companies whose previews of the upcoming earnings are rather easy to make. Railroads are among these because they release a weekly traffic report of their carloads. So, investors already know what happened in terms of traffic during the past quarter.

CSX reported a 2.2% increase in total carloads compared to Q3 2022. This increase was led by petroleum (+6.8%), primary metal products (+6.8%), stone, clay & glass products (+7.9%), vehicles (+19.2%), and coal (+9%). Intermodal was down 6.9% YoY. So, while total carloads were up, the impact of intermodal was such that total traffic was actually down 2.2%.

In fact, CSX's revenue mix sees its three main segments coming from chemicals, intermodal, and coal (with a 17% weight for the former and a 16% weight on total revenues at the end of FY 2022 for the latter two), while automotive, which this year is performing well, is a minor source of revenue for CSX (around 7%).

We also know the average revenue per unit for the first six months.

Commodity group 2023 Revenue per unit % change YoY Chemicals 4,038 +3% Agriculture and food products 3,550 +6% Automotive 3,159 +4% Minerals 2,045 +6% Metals and Equipment 3,259 +7% Forest products 3,572 +7% Fertilizers 2,448 +13% Intermodal 741 -3% Coal 3443 -6% Click to enlarge

From this table everyone can see what many already know: intermodal is the least lucrative group, while chemicals is the most interesting one. All across these commodities, CSX was able to increase its revenue per unit (this is pricing power), unlike it did with intermodal, where international traffic decreased, leading to lower prices.

Therefore, using these metrics, we can calculate a rough estimate of CSX's revenue mix for the quarter.

Putting together the data we have seen, in particular, the average revenue per unit and the number of carloads moved during the last quarter we have the following result:

Commodity group 1H 2023 Revenue per unit Q3 Carloads Revenue (USD million) Estimated % change YoY Chemicals 4,038 157,928 638 -6% Agriculture and food products 3,550 87,604 311 -27% Automotive 3,159 99,508 314 +15% Minerals 2,045 107,483 220 +22% Metals and Equipment 3,259 100,299 358 +70% Forest products 3,572 57,475 187 -29% Fertilizers 2,448 24,644 60 -44% Intermodal 741 700,218 519 +14% Coal 3443 190,279 655 +5% Total 1,540,314 3,263 +3.2% Click to enlarge

With the addition of trucking and other, we could have another $600 million, which brings total revenues in the range of $3.8-4 billion. This means revenues are expected to be in the same range seen in Q3 2022 when CSX reported $3.9 billion in total revenues.

In addition, we should also see the impact of the fuel surcharge program, which usually operates with a 60-day lag to fuel price movements. Therefore, since fuel prices have started going up only recently, the impact should be negative. This means CSX probably collected less supplemental revenue which will lead to a lower average revenue per unit than the one used in our calculations. As a consequence, I actually expect a slight decline in revenue YoY to around $3.6 billion.

In the meantime, total expenses are going up due to labor and fringe benefits and the ever-increasing D&A. CSX reported a 59.9% operating ratio at the end of the last quarter, up 450 bps compared to the prior year. It would be very surprising to see CSX keep it below 60%, given that last year, during the same quarter, it was already at 59.5% and the fuel surcharge program was firing on all cylinders, more than offsetting fuel expense.

What I am sure to find is a significantly reduced number of shares repurchased. For the first six months of the year, CSX reported a financing activity of $1.9 billion vs $2.5 billion spent in the first half of 2022.

In the last quarter, it repurchased 28 million shares spending $863 million, whereas in 2022 it had repurchased (at a higher average cost per share) 47 million shares at a total cost of $1.5 billion.

In Q3 2022, CSX repurchased 40 million shares at an average cost of $29.94, spending $1.2 billion.

I would be surprised to see share repurchases above $600 million, given the tightening environment we are in.

This is why I don't really understand why Evercore released a note saying CSX is expected to accelerate the pace of capital returns to shareholders.

Once the new earnings report is released, I will surely compare my estimates with what the company reports.

I will also go look at its earning power, calculated as pre-tax earnings over interest. CSX should score at least a 7 or more to prove its resilience before any kind of economic environment.

Besides the operating ratio, we will need to assess fuel efficiency, which should come slightly below 1 US per 1,000 GTMs.

Moreover, it is key to understand whether the company is renewing its fleet and at what pace. CSX for sure has a younger average fleet age than its peer.

Valuation

CSX currently has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant rating score among railroads.

Yet, its valuation is higher compared to its beaten-down peer Norfolk (the Ohio derailment is having a big impact. True, based on the TTM PE, CSX trades at 15.7 versus Norfolk's 17.6. As soon as we switch to a fwd PE we have a reversal: CSX trades at 16.7, above Norfolk's 16.2. The same is true if we use an EV/EBITDA multiple, and the comparison sees CSX scoring a 10.6, while Norfolk currently has a 10.1. The gap narrows on price/FCF basis, where CSX has 11.2 and Norfolk 11. As far as I see it, these are correct multiples and don't offer the margin of safety that should be warranted, given the weakening support of share repurchases, which for more than a decade have had a big impact on total returns.

Don't get me wrong: I am constantly watching CSX and Norfolk to see if they ever enter into buy territory. But, as far as I see, Canadian railroads are currently offering greater value, both in terms of operating efficiency and balance sheet health (Canadian National in particular).

This is why, as we approach Q3 earnings, to me CSX stock remains a hold.