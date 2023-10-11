Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Neurocrine's Crinecerfont Delivered, But The Street Has Been Slow To Reward The Success

Oct. 11, 2023 3:44 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.17K Followers

Summary

  • Neurocrine Biosciences has reported very positive Phase III results for crinecerfont in adult and pediatric congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
  • The adult study showed that 63% of patients on crinecerfont were able to reduce their steroid usage to physiological replacement levels, and 30% of children reached this threshold.
  • The market has reacted with muted enthusiasm, possibly due to the limited data provided and a potentially challenging commercial launch.
  • Neurocrine will have two more clinical updates before year-end (focal onset seizures and anhedonia), both of which could drive further upside for the company.
  • Shares look around 20% undervalued, with upside tied to further clinical read-outs and healthy ongoing sales momentum for Ingrezza.

Xray adrenal or suprarenal glands 3D rendering illustration back view with male body contours. Human anatomy, endocrine system, medical, biology, science, healthcare concepts.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has done its part - this is a stock where the narrative has focused a lot on how the company needs another growth driver to complement Ingrezza, and

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.17K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.