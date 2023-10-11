photobyphm

Although I have never bought a company because of the dividends it pays out, I have over the years come to own shares in many companies that do pay out dividends because they are high-quality firms. I also recognize that there are many investors out there who prioritize the income stream that comes with dividends. And there is some rationale behind this. Even if the stock in question drops, the decline cannot take away the distributions that you have accumulated. The income stream is also favored by many different types of investors, particularly those who are retired or approaching retirement.

In this environment, dividend companies have become challenged in a sense. I say this because, as interest rates have risen, the cash paid out by companies has become relatively less appealing than the risk-free distributions offered up by government securities and the low-risk distributions offered up by corporate bonds. This has been a problem for companies that have lower yields like 3% or lower. But there are still some companies out there, including some that do not fall under the REIT, MLP, or BDC business models, that payout rather hefty yields. One great example of this is telecommunications giant Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). As of this writing, it boasts an 8.62% yield. This beats out even the 7.68% offered up by rival AT&T (T).

Looking deeper into the company, which is a firm I have followed for a long time and, last I did write about it, was bullish on it, you see a firm that has a long history of paying shareholders. Management is truly dedicated to increasing the cash flow that can come to investors every year. This does beg the question of whether or not the company can sustain this in the near term and in the long run. And even if it can, it is a fair question to ask whether there are better opportunities that can be had at this time.

A hefty yield

Historically speaking, Verizon Communications is a true dividend aristocrat. I say this because management has established a track record of paying out hefty dividends for quite some time. In fact, if we use the most recent third quarter dividend declared of $0.665 per share, then 2023 will represent the 17th year in a row in which the company has increased its dividend. This actually beats out any other firm in the telecommunications industry in terms of the number of consecutive years that dividends have been increased for a single enterprise.

Verizon Communications

Sometimes, the pressure to continue paying out larger dividends can impact long-term decision making. It's better to cut a distribution in order to address problems with the goal of reinstituting that distribution when said problems are gone. And when you consider that Verizon Communications paid out $5.5 billion in cash distributions in the first half of this year alone, it's a fair question whether the company is on solid enough financial footing to keep this up.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The first thing that we should acknowledge about Verizon Communications is that the company doesn't exactly have the best financial track record. Yes, revenue has increased over the last three fiscal years, climbing from $128.3 billion in 2020 to $136.8 billion in 2022. Much of this growth came on the wireless retail postpaid side of its business, with the number of the number of wireless retail postpaid connections climbing from 90.3 million to 91.9 million. Although this seems like a small increase, when you add in the rise in ARPA that the company experienced from $118.40 to $125.97 over the same window of time, you get quite a positive impact.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There have been other areas of strength for the company. The number of broadband connections for the company grew from 6.65 million to 7.90 million, with Fios Internet connections jumping from 6.20 million to 6.74 million. But there have also been areas of weakness as well. Wireless retail prepaid phone connections have actually dropped in recent years. Due to comparability issues, we don't have a reading for this for 2020. But we do know that from 2021 to 2022, this number dropped from 23.85 million to 22.66 million. Meanwhile, the Fios Video side of its business declined from 3.85 million to 3.23 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As you can see in some of the charts in this article, these mixed results have continued into the current fiscal year. But unlike in prior years, revenue actually fell, dropping from $67.3 billion in the first half of 2022 to $65.5 billion the same time this year. The largest chunk of this sales decrease on the services side came from a nearly 1.5 million connection decline in the wireless retail prepaid category and a 318,000 connection decline in Fios Video. An undisclosed drop in the size of the subscriber base for the firm’s TracFone was responsible for the former. And the company also dealt with a $2.3 billion drop resulting from a lower volume of sales of wireless devices as upgrades dropped 28% year over year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though we are looking at a decline so far this year, what truly matters is bottom line results. Net profits for the company have been quite lumpy from year to year. The general trend has been higher, but this year is looking a bit disappointing. What looks more problematic, however, would be cash flows. Although EBITDA has been robust, especially this year, operating cash flow has not. Yes, for the first half of this year, operating cash flow is higher than it was at the same time in 2022. But when we adjust for changes in working capital, we see a very disturbing trend. From 2020 through 2022, the metric fell from $41.71 billion to $37.60 billion. In the first half of this year, the metric was $18.64 billion. That's down from the $19.62 billion generated in the first two quarters of 2022.

Even at the same time that cash flows have been falling, the company has been increasing how much it pays out in the form of distributions. In 2020, it allocated $10.23 billion toward dividends. By 2022, this number had grown to $10.81 billion. And in the first half of this year, we are looking at $5.49 billion compared to the $5.38 billion generated one year earlier. Having a company continue to increase distributions while cash flows decline is not, in my opinion, a recipe for success. But the good news is that, while the company has gone from paying out 24.5% of its adjusted operating cash flow in 2020 to 29.4% so far this year in the form of dividends, that is still a fairly small percent of overall cash.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Admittedly, the company does have significant capital expenditure requirements. I do not want to gloss over that. Last year, for instance, the company allocated $23.1 billion toward capital expenditures, with $6.2 billion of that attributable to C-Band-related spending. After stripping that out and $10.81 billion associated with distributions, the company still had about $3.69 billion in cash flows to work with. This year, management is expecting to spend between $18.25 billion and $19.25 billion on capital projects. If we use the midpoint of guidance, that gives us $18.75 billion. Stripping that out, plus about $10.97 billion in distributions, would give us extra cash flow of roughly $5.99 billion if the first half of this year is indicative of what adjusted operating cash flow might look like for the second half of the year.

For now, this tells me that Verizon Communications can cover its distributions. But this doesn't necessarily make the company a prime prospect. The purpose of this article is not to really pit Verizon Communications against AT&T on a metric-by-metric basis. But there are two metrics that help to demonstrate my point. As I mentioned already, Verizon Communications is paying out around 29.4% of its adjusted operating cash flow this year in the form of distributions. Its competitor, meanwhile, is paying out about 21.4% if guidance comes to fruition. Admittedly, Verizon Communications does have a higher yield at 8.62% compared to the 7.68% seen by AT&T. But if AT&T were to focus less on paying down debt and were to, instead, increase its payout rate to the same that Verizon Communications boasts, then AT&T would have a yield of 10.35% in the event that its stock price did not rise in response to the distribution hike.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There's also the issue of debt. I continue to hear from people who say that AT&T has too much debt. But this doesn't make sense to me. By the end of this year, it should have a net leverage ratio of somewhere around 3. And by the first half of 2025, this number should drop further to roughly 2.5 or lower. By comparison, the net leverage ratio for Verizon Communications was about 3.09 as of the end of 2022. And using the most recent net debt figures and guidance provided for the current fiscal year, it has a net leverage ratio of 3.10. So I don't see the two companies as being wildly different. But I do see AT&T as having the greater capacity to pay out more to shareholders.

The picture could change

Of course, the picture could always change for a company like Verizon Communications. I mean this in both a positive way and a negative way. And the most recent opportunity for a change is coming up. Before the market opens on October 24th, the management team at the telecommunications conglomerate is expected to announce financial results covering the third quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Leading up to that time, analysts have a rather dour outlook for the company.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Revenue, for instance, is expected to total $33.38 billion. That's down from the $34.24 billion generated one year earlier. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are expected to fall from $1.17 to $1.16. If that comes to fruition, it would translate to net profits dropping from $5.02 billion to $4.89 billion. No guidance has been given when it comes to other profitability metrics. But for context, we should look at them. Operating cash flow in the third quarter of last year was $10.53 billion. On an adjusted basis, it was quite a bit lower at $9.03 billion. And finally, EBITDA ended up coming in at $12.22 billion. If both revenue and profits fall in line with what analysts are anticipating, it wouldn't be surprising to see these metrics worsen as well. However, I don't believe there's any reason to fear that a distribution cut is on the horizon.

Takeaway

Looking at Verizon Communications as a whole, I see a company that is not likely living up to its potential. Yes, revenue has generally risen in recent years. Some profitability metrics have improved as well. But we are seeing some weakness now and cash flows have long been on the decline. The distribution is supported at the moment and I expect that trend to continue for the foreseeable future. But the company is definitely not a prime candidate in my book. As for those prioritizing yield, I can definitely understand the appeal and I do think that picture will continue to be solid for shareholders. But I would also argue that, in the long run, AT&T still remains the superior prospect.