Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PENN Entertainment: Dominant Industry Leader At A Discount

Oct. 11, 2023 3:57 AM ETPENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN)
Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
261 Followers

Summary

  • PENN Entertainment offers a discounted valuation for investors to buy shares in an industry leader with a dominant market position.
  • The company's regional dominance and national scale provide it with significant competitive advantages and operating efficiencies.
  • Despite short-term concerns and bearish arguments, PENN Entertainment has shown resilience in past downturns and offers attractive valuation and total return potential.

Craps Table

Leland Bobbe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) offers investors a rare opportunity to buy shares in an industry leader at a discounted valuation. PENN operates the largest regional casino footprint in the U.S. with 43 properties across

This article was written by

Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
261 Followers
Investment horizon: 3-5 years minimum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.