Okta: OpenAI Likes It And So Do I

Oct. 11, 2023 8:30 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)1 Comment
Summary

  • For those that may just be tuning into Okta, it's worth noting that the market utterly adored this business for the better part of a decade prior to 2022.
  • The market doted on its exceptional growth and category-defining workforce identity product.
  • Very, very notably, Okta is not the same company it was during that "better part of a decade."
  • No, today, Okta is a vastly better business in many respects; specifically, it has expanded its set of products via which it goes to market and serves its customers.
  • And one of those products is its Auth0 platform, with which OpenAI, as a quality-illustrating example, has been partnered. In short, I like Okta at $85/share and believe it could be a fairly easy 5x in the decade ahead.
Network security ,Security, Internet, Technology,Security, Internet, Data, Privacy, Technology,Network Security, Data, Privacy, Lock, Finance

Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

  Note: For your convenience and our collective sanity, I will use calendar year quarters. The staggered fiscal year reporting formats serve to create confusion, especially for those not spending their waking moments studying these businesses. So we will use calendar

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.45K Followers

Louis Stevens purchases high quality, industry-defining businesses, with giant cash hoards, little to no debt, and robust free cash flow.

He buys what he understands in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial Technology, and Software industries.

Louis runs the investing group Beating the Market, which specifically focuses on purchasing the best businesses on earth within these industries. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

G
GMakdo
Today, 8:51 AM
Premium
Comments (186)
Thanks for the article. Long OKTA!
