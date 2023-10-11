Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa: Strong Moat, Rare Discount And Anticipating Strong Q4 Earnings

Oct. 11, 2023 4:31 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)MA1 Comment
Summary

  • Visa is a market leader in electronic payments, with a strong moat and industry-leading profitability margins.
  • In the post-pandemic era, the electronic payment industry is experiencing favorable trends that are expected to benefit Visa's future prospects.
  • I anticipate Visa to report robust FY23 Q4 earnings, with a yearly sales increase of 10.8% YoY and EPS reaching $8.68.
  • Visa's stock rarely goes on sale, but today, the company is trading with a 14% discount to its historical averages.
  • Visa is a rock-solid choice for dividend growth, having increased its dividends by a remarkable 350% in the past 10 years, with no slowing down in sight.

Investment Thesis

As a decade long dividend growth investor, I have recently embarked on the journey of writing about my favorite DGR stocks.

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V, MSFT, AAPL, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

