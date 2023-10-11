Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Examining Midstream/MLP Dividend Growth By Company

Oct. 11, 2023 8:00 AM ETAMNA, ET, LNG, MPLX, PAA, PAGP
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • Significant free cash flow generation across midstream has helped support dividend growth.
  • Midstream/MLP dividend growth has been healthy over the last year and has significantly outpaced inflation for most names.
  • While future dividend growth will vary by company, midstream corporations and MLPs are expected to continue to grow their payouts with a focus on sustainable increases.

Emerging Connection Lines Over Streets And Skyscrapers - 5G, Data Transfer, Finance And Economy - City At Night

DKosig

A hallmark for the energy infrastructure space in recent years has been generous yields complemented by strong dividend growth. Each quarter, VettaFi recaps dividend announcements and examines dividend growth trends at the index level. However, today's note takes a closer look at the

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.8K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.