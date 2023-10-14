Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NEA Offering Deepest Discount Among Nuveen Municipal CEFs

Retired Investor
Summary

  • Municipal Bond CEFs have historically wide gaps between price and NAV due to investor dislike of rate increases. Once the FOMC stops, these funds should recover.
  • The NEA CEF is reviewed in detail as the start of a due diligence process investors are encouraged to complete.
  • The NEF CEF is recommended for long-term investors, despite potential rate hikes. Delayed entry or use a swap trade with a similar fund an investor owns at a loss.
Graph of real estate market where arrowhead is falling.

lerbank

Introduction

Investor dislike for fixed income CEFs, especially Municipal Bond ones, is reflected in their historically wide gap between the price and Net Asset Value, or NAV. Thanks to the FOMC pushing short-term rates from 0% to 5% since early 2022, the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index

the discounts have been large and long duration which has destroyed the price even equal to drops in nav. hopefully when short rates start coming down a big price increase from discount compression and nav will take place
