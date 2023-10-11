Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smartsheet: Comfort In Profit Margins

Oct. 11, 2023 5:01 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.67K Followers

Summary

  • Smartsheet's stock has underperformed this year due to slower billing growth rates and increased competition in the workflow software market.
  • Counterbalancing the deceleration in billings and revenue growth is a hugely improved operating margin, driven by largely flat opex.
  • The Company remains an attractive long-term investment with potential for growth, but investors should take a conservative position here.
  • In particular, competition weighs on SMAR as collaboration software is a flooded field, with incumbents like Atlassian dominating market share.

Young Asian woman software developers using computer to write code sitting at desk with multiple screens work remotely in home at night.

MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Though many small and mid-cap tech stocks have enjoyed a massive YTD rally in spite of recent interest-rate fears, Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is a major holdout. This collaboration software vendor has retraced back most of its

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.67K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.