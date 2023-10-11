Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hidden Assets And Improved Cash Flow Make Rogers Communications A Buy

Nelson Smith profile picture
Nelson Smith
159 Followers

Summary

  • Rogers Communications is an underappreciated stock due to a lack of interest in yield-paying assets, family boardroom drama, and an uncertain outlook after a big acquisition.
  • The company's recent acquisition of Shaw Communications has expanded its wireline footprint and increased its subscriber base, which should translate into much higher earnings.
  • Rogers' ownership stake in various sports teams are hidden assets that provide additional value to investors.

Low angle view of modern office building with glass facade and comapny logo of Rogers Communications Inc. on top on sunny day in autumn with clouds in the sky.

Timon Schneider

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B:CA)(NYSE:RCI) is an underappreciated stock due to a lack of interest in yield-paying assets, family boardroom drama, and an uncertain outlook after a big acquisition. But once these storm clouds clear, there's nice upside potential.

This article was written by

Nelson Smith profile picture
Nelson Smith
159 Followers
Nelson retired from the corporate world at 39 and now manages his own portfolio full-time. His focus is on under covered and unappreciated Canadian dividend stocks, excellent companies at solid values which happen to pay dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RCI.B:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.