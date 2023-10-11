Maintaining Higher Interest Rates For A Longer Time

DNY59

Sheila Bair, former chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, is now telling a story that we all should pay heed to.

"The U.S. Federal Reserve kept money free for nearly 14 years in the name of stimulating the economy. The period of "zero-interest rate policy", or "Zirp", was characterized by tepid growth, increased market concentrations, low productivity, and yawning wealth inequality."

At various times and in different ways, I have written about all these shortcomings over the past decade or so.

The economy grew at a "tepid rate" in the 2010s and averaged just over a 2.0 percent compound annual rate of growth for the period between the last two recessions...the Great Recession and the Covid-19 recession.

There were also many, many acquisitions during this time as larger companies were able to use the vast availability of money...and the low cost of money...to scope up deals here and there and increase their market concentration and power.

Since the corporations were focusing upon acquisitions and financial engineering, they focused less and less on improving labor productivity.

During the 2010s, the growth of labor productivity lagged between 0 percent to 1 percent and even dropped into negative territory for periods of time. This period of expansion exhibited the lowest rate of the growth in labor productivity on record.

This is the major reason why real wages were stagnant during this time period. I have written many posts in the last decade on this very fact.

And, finally, the period between recessions saw one of the largest increases in income/wealth inequality in U.S. history. Again, I have written a great deal about this fact.

Just the fact that the stock market grew and grew and grew during this time period, provides us with plenty of explanation for why this income/wealth inequality grew by such a large market.

As Ms. Blair writes,

"While over half of households directly or indirectly own some stock, 86 percent of it is owned by the richest top 10 percent."

Furthermore,

"The benefits of ultra-low mortgage rates were more widely enjoyed, as booming home prices and the ability to refinance enriched millions of families who already owned homes."

There were a couple of good things that happened during this time.

For example, on the good side of this picture was the fact that the period of economic expansion during this period represented the longest period of economic expansion in the post-World War II period--from July 2009 to February 2020, a period of 128 months from the trough to the peak.

In addition, the unemployment rate dropped from about 10.0 percent at the end of the Great Recession to 3.5 percent in February 2020. This was the lowest rate achieved by the United States in around 50 years.

Going Forward

Going forward Ms. Blair recommends that

"The Fed is wise to pause to give our financial system time to adjust."

"Higher rates will help our economy, but a financial crisis could devastate it."

The headline of the article is "Higher rates for longer are a good thing!"

Ms. Blair believes that we need to return to a period when interest rates move on to a "more normal" level.

In doing so "the Fed should fundamentally reassess its belief that a single-minded pursuit of 2.0 percent inflation is good for the economy."

She believes that "Any level of inflation erodes real wages, while free money has undercut productivity and sustainable growth."

The conclusion: "Better that we abandon Zirp for good and rely less on central bankers to run our economies in the future."

"History, research, and plain common sense suggest that we will be better off."

Free money is not what it has been built up to be.

Free money distorts the economic system and brings about confusion and dismay.

The problem with this suggestion?

Ms. Blair is working with the way that monetary policy used to be constructed.

The current Federal Reserve is working with a new policy regime.

Monetary policy is either working at "quantitative easing" or "quantitative tightening." That is the Federal Reserve is working to either regularly increase the size of its securities portfolio or is working to regularly decrease the size of its securities portfolio.

The Federal Reserve is working to either systematically supply reserves to the commercial banking system or to systematically remove reserves from the commercial banking system.

This is the whole foundation of the new "era" monetary policy.

The movement of interest rates is a secondary effect of this policy approach. The Federal Reserve moves its policy rate of interest to work "with" what is happening to the securities portfolio.

This "smooths out" policy movements and works to "smooth out" how policy rate changes impact the money markets.

The bottom line, however, is what the Fed is doing to the securities portfolio. In the longer run, everything else the Fed does will come into line to support the ultimate goal of the "quantitative" direction of the securities portfolio.

Right now, we have no idea whether or not the suggestions of Ms. Blair will be consistent with the Fed's new operating policy.

To better understand the current "quantitative" approach to monetary policy, we are going to have to watch and listen to the Fed as it brings us through this next stage of policymaking.

Whether or not the new approach to monetary policy will bring us faster economic growth, rising labor productivity and less income/wealth inequality remains to be seen.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke brought us this new policy approach.

This new policy approach seems to bring us a new combination of economic outcomes.

Questions still remain on whether or not this new combination of economic outcomes is what people want.

Stay tuned.