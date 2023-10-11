Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron: How A New Paradigm Of CapEx Says The Upcycle Has Begun

Oct. 11, 2023 7:45 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)3 Comments
Summary

  • Micron's FQ4 '23 earnings call outlined quite a few 2024 trends and plans pointing toward a very bullish upcycle.
  • Contrary to headline conclusions, its plan to raise its CapEx budget in FY24 over FY23 is very bullish.
  • Add in the bottoming of DRAM and NAND pricing and repurposing idle WFE equipment to leading nodes, and Micron's FY24 looks very promising.
  • The memory upcycle has begun due to these signals.

computer RAM

nazarethman

There's never a shortage of opinions on Micron (NASDAQ:MU), especially during a memory cycle transition period, and it hasn't let us down this time, either. The company has been raked over the coals for cutting production first, yet its competitors followed suit. Bears

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in IT. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech.

Joe leads the investing group Tech Cache where he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

FabulousBoringRoy profile picture
FabulousBoringRoy
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (1.32K)
Nice article, thanks Joe!
johndkopta profile picture
johndkopta
Today, 8:33 AM
Premium
Comments (3.45K)
Thanks Joe.

Fine piece of work, as always.

Peace my Friend.
E
EBIX EBUCKS
Today, 8:27 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.08K)
Micron’s profitability is so inconsistent and unreliable…how many other companies and markets have seen such a decrease in revenue while inflation has soared? I invested in MU years ago as a play on increased global demand for memory, and it has been quite a disappointment. I’m holding for now, possibly against my better judgment. I might sell when things look rosy since that seems to be the time to sell.
