Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rates Spark: No Mood For 5% Right Now

Oct. 11, 2023 6:02 AM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • The bond bear market bubble has burst, at least for now, and even firm US CPI data might not change this.
  • Two reasons for the bond market bubble bursting are 1) lower US hike risk, and 2) the elevation in geopolitical tension.
  • But there's no reason for market rates to collapse lower either here, as macro tension remains elevated on the inflation front.
stock and bond

Kameleon007

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas and Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist

US yields are off their highs, and we doubt the mood is there to move higher immediately. Inflation data to decide

The US 2-year is

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.3K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.