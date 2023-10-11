Abstract Aerial Art

On the first weekday (9 October) after news of Israel-Palestine conflict surfaced over the weekend, equity markets opened lower, only to close the session green.

Negative geopolitical headlines tend to be very emotional as they bring up existential thoughts and feelings in investors, leading to a bearish bias. However, this presents a good buying opportunity.

The most sustainable rally is when the market does not believe in it, but prices defy logic to trudge higher anyways. We could be in this situation now. On top of this, we are in October, a month where equities tend to put in a near-term bottom before finishing the year strongly.

I bought the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) on 9 October when it recouped its opening losses to turn green on the day, and continue to look for opportunities to add.

S&P 500 Performance After Major Geopolitical Events

Looking back at major geopolitical events that have taken place since the 1940s, we can see that on average, the S&P 500 (SPY) tends to be higher 6-12 months after the event.

There are also some events that theoretically should induce a lot of selling, such as the bombing of the World Trade Center, BREXIT and the North Korea missile crisis. But the equity markets did the opposite instead.

Carson

Market Sentiment Extremely Bearish

Bearish sentiment can get more bearish, and a falling market can continue to fall. However, I like to look at how the majority of investors are positioned, to get a sense of the directional move that will go against their positioning.

Below, I am looking at the CBOE Options Total Put/Call Ratio, and I used a 10 week MA to smooth out the volatility. The put/call ratio is now near the territory that coincides with peak fear during Covid times and the bear market bottom in October 2022.

Put/Call Ratio

Stockcharts

The market is now just above the "extreme fear" category, based on CNN's Fear and Greed indicator.

CNN's Fear And Greed Indicator

CNN

The percentage of stocks within the S&P 500 that are trading above their 50 day moving averages stands at 23%, close to the readings seen during the depths of Covid as well as the bear market bottom in October 2022.

S&P 500 Stocks Above 50 Day Moving Average

Tradingview

Seasonality In Favour Of Stocks Bottoming

Looking at the S&P 500 index seasonality for the past 20 years, the SPY is at a time where probability is in its favour in terms of putting in a near term bottom. Q4 is a very strong period for equities.

EquityClock

Focus On Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) bounced off its multi-month uptrend line, putting in a very strong session on Friday, 6 October. If the Israel-Palestine conflict had not surfaced over the weekend, the price action would have been very constructive. Not only did QQQ respect the uptrend support, but it also defended the August swing lows.

Daily Chart: QQQ

Tradingview

Even after taking into consideration the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, price action continues to show strength. It was a big positive that QQQ managed to shrug off opening losses on Monday, 9 October, to close green for the session. To me, it is a sign of strength.

QQQ is now trading above almost all of its key moving averages on the daily chart, with the 50 day the last one standing. If that gets taken out as well, then there is not much overhead resistance stopping it from making new highs.

Where the chart turns sour would be if price takes out the low of Friday, 6 October. That was a +1.7% day on robust volume. To lose that low would be a big red flag for the chart.

Delving into the charts of the major stocks that make up the QQQ, they paint a picture of strength.

NVIDIA (NVDA) continues to drift higher after its bullish earnings in May. It is trading above its key moving averages, which have now converged, denoting pent-up energy for the next big move.

Daily Chart: NVDA

Tradingview

Tesla (TSLA) is consolidating nicely after breaking out from a mini base, with the key pivot at $254. It is trading within a large triangle pattern, and it looks to be gathering strength to breakout higher. Stock is trading above its key moving averages on the daily chart.

Daily Chart: TSLA

Tradingview

Meta Platforms (META) saw a clean breakout from a multi-week base, and is close to making new 52-week highs. Any stock that manages to make new 52-week highs in this environment is a leading stock, and will likely go on to outperform the market.

Daily Chart: META

Tradingview

Alphabet (GOOGL) is almost at new 52-week highs, surging higher after breaking out of consolidation. It is on a very clean and resilient uptrend, making a series of higher highs and higher lows. Stock is trading above its key moving averages on the daily chart.

Daily Chart: GOOGL

Tradingview

Overall, it is difficult to see the QQQ selling off sharply unless the above aforementioned mega-cap stocks take a turn for the worse. Currently, their technical charts are resilient and they look poised to make new 52-week highs.

Even if we delve into an expanded technology sector, using the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) as a proxy, we may observe that the technical chart looks very strong. IGV is now trading above its key moving averages on the daily chart, and also bounced off its multi-month uptrend support.

Daily Chart: IGV

Tradingview

Mega-cap technology stocks have less weight in the IGV ETF. Technology stocks such as Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have higher weight in IGV as compared to QQQ.

Personally, I like QQQ for its liquidity. Institutions may prefer larger-cap liquid names during uncertain times, which may give QQQ a slight edge over IGV as the former is dominated by mega-cap, ultra-liquid names.

Focusing on the larger picture, I am of the belief that both QQQ and IGV (technology stocks in general) will go higher from here. Geopolitical tensions provide a good smokescreen for them to climb higher, as the majority is likely to discredit and not believe in the rally, until it is too late.