Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Long QQQ, New Highs Look Imminent (Technical Analysis)

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Equity markets have typically shrugged off negativity surrounding major geopolitical events.
  • Market positioning and sentiment is extremely bearish. We are reaching a seasonal period (Q4) where equities tend to perform very well.
  • The technology sector, represented by the QQQ ETF, is displaying very high relative strength. QQQ looks likely to make new highs in the coming weeks.

Tre Cime di Lavaredo surrounded by clouds on a summers evening seen from a drone, Dolomites, Italy

Abstract Aerial Art

On the first weekday (9 October) after news of Israel-Palestine conflict surfaced over the weekend, equity markets opened lower, only to close the session green.

Negative geopolitical headlines tend to be very emotional as they bring up

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
2.91K Followers
Momentum / Breakout trader. Charts and price action are universal, transcending languages and cultures. Shares charting views on Substack (website link).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
Adam_C
Today, 7:06 AM
Premium
Comments (10)
VIX is below 17. I’m not seeing extreme bearish market sentiment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.