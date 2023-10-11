Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan Chase, Big Banks Kick Off Q3 Earnings Season Friday: 3 Key Questions For Investors

Logan Kane
Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase reports Q3 results and is expected to continue performing well.
  • The earnings conference call will be closely watched for clues as to whether more regional banks might fail and for an indication of how the overall economy is doing.
  • Also, expect an update on the First Republic acquisition and whether the potential exists for more.
  • In any case, JPMorgan's underlying business should be fine, even in a recession. JPM isn't a recession-proof stock, but it is a strong value.
  • JPM common stock offers a roughly 3% dividend yield with solid 5-year upside, while its preferred stock offers one of the safer 6.2% dividend yields you can find on the market today.

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase

Michael M. Santiago

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reports Q3 results on Friday before the market opens. As always, earnings season is kicked off by the big banks, with Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citi (C) also

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, JPM.PR.C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

