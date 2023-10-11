Wall Street Breakfast: Big Oil Gets Bigger

Big Oil gets bigger

Confirming several earlier reports, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has agreed to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for more than $253/share, in an all-stock transaction valued at nearly $60B. For Exxon, a deal would add valuable acreage near some of its own fields and make it the dominant producer in the Permian Basin. Pioneer is the Permian's largest operator at 9% of gross production, while Exxon is no. 5 at 6% of gross production.



Backdrop: The acquisition is the second in recent months for Exxon after it scooped up Denbury Resources (DEN) for almost $5B in an all-stock deal in July. Exxon has been flush with cash since earning a record $56B in profits last year, and has set aside tens of billions of dollars for M&A. While investor and political pressure has mounted on Exxon in recent years to shift towards a more renewable energy strategy, CEO Darren Woods has stuck to a heavy oil-dependent approach, setting a 1M barrel per day target in the Permian that will easily be reached with the latest deal.



"Acquiring Pioneer would be accretive for Exxon Mobil due to the valuation difference and potential synergies," writes Jonathan Weber, explaining the financial impacts behind the deal. SA Investing Group Leader The Value Portfolio agrees, calling it A Crown Jewel For Exxon Mobil, while Leo Nelissen discussed three alternative stocks that he's buying in the wake of the transaction.



Economies of scale: The Exxon-Pioneer deal could likely jumpstart M&A in the Permian, with ConocoPhillips (COP) looking at potential deals across the shale patch. Chevron (CVX) was also interested in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), one of the largest producers in the Permian basin, in the early part of this year, though the oil giant has reportedly moved on to smaller targets. Permian producers saw gains last Friday following news of a possible Pioneer deal, including Permian Resources (PR) +4.8%, Diamondback Energy (FANG) +4.2%, Coterra Energy (CTRA) +2.6% and Devon Energy (DVN) +2%. (15 comments)

Big moves

Treasury yields continue to sink across the board as traders seek safe-haven assets amid the Israel-Hamas war, while equities drove higher as the Federal Reserve signaled that rate hikes may be over. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari called the recent jump in the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) "perplexing," but noted that the odds of a soft landing looked "favorable." Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also doesn't expect any more rate hikes, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller stressed that the central bank would "stay on the job" to reach its inflation target. Markets now await the Fed's minutes, due this afternoon, for further clues on policymakers' views. Also on deck today is the Producer Price Index report, while the Consumer Price Index data will be out tomorrow. (11 comments)

IPO watch

Get ready for the trading debut of Birkenstock (BIRK), which has priced its IPO of nearly 32M shares at $46 per share. The footwear maker, which will raise about $1.5B, will be valued at just under $9B. L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by Bernard Arnault's LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), owns about 83% of Birkenstock and will retain its stake after the IPO. Birkenstock is going public amid heightened concerns over spending for consumer discretionary items, including footwear. The last significant footwear IPO was Allbirds (BIRD), whose market cap has shrunk to $143M since its stellar market debut. SA analyst David Trainer has warned traders to stay away from this IPO as Birkenstock's valuation is too high. (3 comments)



Teen spending

Piper Sandler's Taking Stock With Teens survey has pointed to initial signs of a slowdown in teenager spending, although there were some pockets of strength. Cosmetics held the highest priority of teen beauty spending, with LVMH's (OTCPK:LVMHF) Sephora shooting past Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to become the preferred beauty shopping destination, though there were other top choices. Also see what stocks tanked highest in apparel and footwear, top restaurant picks and some surprises in the food and snack sector. (9 comments)