This Analysis Raises the Recommended Rating for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF to a Buy Rating

This article upgrades the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) stock recommendation rating to a Buy rating from its previous Sell rating as the growth prospects of the silver miners whose market valuation development this fund tracks will benefit from a sharp increase in the price of the gray metal.

Compared to the two previous analyses mentioned below, silver's outlook has improved significantly. There is a strong return to the conditions that favor silver as a safe haven against the expected headwinds of a deteriorating economy. In addition, industrial demand for the precious metal is expected to strengthen significantly as a result of green programs against the negative effects of climate change. These factors will ensure that the price of the precious metal can recover very quickly and will lead the market to look positively once again at US-listed silver stocks in anticipation of an improvement in profitability. SLVP invests almost exclusively in publicly traded silver mining and exploration companies and is therefore strongly expected to participate in the growth of the silver mining industry.

This is an upgrade from the previous Sell rating as silver prices were forecast to decline due to weaker global silver demand and deteriorating conditions for silver mining activities in Mexico and Peru. It was expected that weaker demand would have affected the price of silver enough to cause difficulties for producers and the returns of the SLVP ETF.

This analysis also represents an upgrade from another Sell recommendation for SLVP as macroeconomic conditions were not boding well for zero-yield silver, implying a high risk of overvaluation among US-listed silver stocks at that time. The analysis warned of a high likelihood of negative consequences for the market valuation of US-listed silver stocks and SLVP, as there was a feeling that the market was about to revalue the assets given the bleak outlook for the metal.

Investors who heeded the sell recommendations avoided SLVP negative returns of 16% and 10.5%, which would have been even worse if the out-of-the-blue regional banking crisis in mid-March 2023 had not briefly revalued silver's safe-haven properties.

But this analysis now recommends buying the fund.

The Outlook for the Silver Price

As of this writing, the price of physical silver is at $21.75 per troy ounce on the London bullion market, down 12.3% from late August levels, as strong downward pressure from the Federal Reserve's restrictive monetary policy does not bode well for the prospects for silver or other precious metals.

The higher interest rates do not create a favorable environment for silver mining companies, as these are typically capital-intensive industries and normally have to service a lot of debt, making their growth strategy a little more difficult to achieve.

The market therefore does not positively associate the US Fed's intention to keep borrowing costs higher with the growth opportunities of these companies.

Since the fund reflects market sentiment around publicly traded silver miners, its return could not have had any other fate than the following: The fund experienced a strong downward trend that was more or less in line with the spot price of silver as shown by the benchmark index XAGUSD in Seeking Alpha chart below.

The Fed's higher interest rates have also increased the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal instead of interest-bearing securities like U.S. Treasury bonds. Investors' subsequent decisions negatively impacted SLVP's market value as investors reassessed the prospects for silver mining companies amid weaker silver prices.

However, a shift in sentiment in silver prices is expected as the market will soon emphasize the metal's safe-haven properties to protect against the risk of an economic recession. Economic data continues to point to a worsening outlook, with consumption increasingly in the eye of the storm.

Consumption, bearing the brunt of higher interest rates and increased core inflation as the combination of these two forces weighs on the purchasing power of US households, will push the cycle into a sharp downturn.

Consumer sentiment, which has also become significantly more pessimistic about people's attitudes about their finances and the opportunities the job market offers them to improve their overall situation in the future, is burdened by a record $1 trillion in outstanding credit card debt with outstanding interest rates, and more than $1.7 trillion in federal student loan debt.

And that's not all: until recently, families' financial conditions could breathe thanks to the support of the surplus savings accumulated during the Corona crisis, but these are now running out. Consumption will continue to weaken and become more vulnerable to the headwinds of tighter credit conditions and higher living costs.

With US private consumer spending accounting for nearly 70% of US GDP, the deterioration of US household balance sheets, as indicated by the sharp decline in spending on BofA cards, will - as some economists and one indicator suggest - lead to an economic recession as early as 2024.

Michael Pearce, the lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, predicted:

a sharper slowdown in consumption and the broader economy", in a research note on Thursday, September 26, 2023.

The influential opinion of the Oxford Economics specialist was actually preceded by the equally eminent opinions of the CFO of the U.S. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) Chryssa Halley, and economist David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research.

Rosenberg Research is an organization that conducts macroeconomic studies and the likely impact on financial markets. The experts at Fannie Mae, the state guarantor of mortgage loans to low- and middle-income borrowers who make up the large economic class of American households, also provide an excellent forecast of what could happen.

In addition to these influential views, the indicator designed by Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey continues to suggest that a recession in 2024 is inevitable, as the yield on three-month U.S. Treasury bonds is currently higher than the yield on U.S. 10-year government bonds.

Currently, the 3-month US Treasury yield is hovering at 5.53%, which at the time of writing is higher than the 10-year US Treasury yield, which is around 4.641%.

The chart below from GuruFocus-dot-com is very close to that of economist Professor Campbell Harvey in that it compares the one-year U.S. Treasury yield to the ten-year U.S. Treasury yield. The chart shows that this inverted yield curve is fairly foolproof as it has predicted the seven recessions that the economy experienced over the last 60 years.

A recession as early as 2024 will see investors seek the safe haven of silver, which is not coincidentally called poor man's gold, as a form of protection against the risk of devaluation of their assets.

Analysts at Trading Economics predict a gradually higher price per ounce of the precious metal of $22.08/oz by the end of this quarter, and $23.61/oz in 12 months.

But as we know, silver is not only used for investment purposes but is also characterized by a very high industrial demand. Thanks to its glossy properties, but especially its high electrical and thermal conductivity, and ductility, it is used in many industries.

Largely due to its ability to be an excellent conductor of electricity, silver will be in demand for applications in clean energy technologies such as the photovoltaic technology in solar panels as part of the world's commitment to combat global warming responsible for extreme meteorological events of climate change according to some scientists.

This robust demand factor, according to analysts at Trading Economics, will be accompanied by a recovery in the Chinese economy and a tight supply of silver leading to a price floor for the silver ounce.

Analysts at the Silver Institute predict the silver shortage will ease but persist from 237.7 million ounces in 2022 to 142.1 million ounces in 2023.

The Impact of Higher Silver Prices on the Mining Industry and on the Performance of the SLVP ETF

Supported by strengthening safe haven properties and expected strong demand for industrial uses, rising silver prices bode well for silver producers' profits.

Because earnings are a key driver of stock prices, the dynamics just illustrated will also have a positive impact on the SLVP ETF's future performance, as the fund tracks the market valuation of the shares of publicly traded silver mining companies.

The table below shows the positive correlation between the returns of the SLVP ETF and the returns of the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners Investable Market Index as a benchmark for the silver mining industry.

The table below shows the performance of the SLVP ETF on an average annual, cumulative, and calendar year basis (from 2018 to 2022) compared to the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners Investable Market Index, as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Data source: iShares® ETFs by BlackRock - Investing Made Easy | iShares - BlackRock

Regarding SLVP, total return represents changes in net asset value [NAV] and considers distributions paid by the fund.

Market price returns are calculated as follows:

From August 10, 2020, market price returns are calculated based on the closing price and taking into account the fund's distributions.

Prior to August 10, 2020, market price returns were calculated based on the mid-market share price and taking into account any distributions paid by the fund. The mid-market share price is calculated as the average of the bid-ask prices at 16:00 ET when most funds display the NAV.

The SLVP ETF notes that 'after-tax pre-liquidation' means:

Return after taxes on distributions. Assumes fund shares have not been sold."

The SLVP ETF notes that 'after-tax post liquidation' means:

Return after taxes on distributions and sale of fund shares."

The SLVP ETF pays semi-annual distributions. It paid $0.040979 per share on June 13, 2023, and $0.009621 per share on December 19, 2022. The fund provides a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.60% as of this writing, versus the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.58% as of this writing.

The fund was launched on January 31, 2012, and has an expense ratio of 0.39%, which represents the fees payable to the fund manager. The SLVP ETF compares favorably with the peer group in terms of expense ratio.

The fund has total assets under management [AUM] of approximately $146,716,878, as of this writing.

The fund manages 34 positions. The first 10 positions are sorted by market value/weight as shown in the screenshot below.

These 10 holdings together account for 75.62% of total assets. The SLVP is 99.76% invested in listed stocks of metals and mining companies, while only 0.24% is invested in cash and/or derivatives.

The Positive Correlation Between the SLVP ETF and the Silver Price

Seeking Alpha's chart illustrates the strong positive correlation that exists between the SLVP ETF and the silver spot price. The correlation is very useful for investors trying to understand what could happen to the fund's shares if the price of silver recovers from current levels.

If the price of silver enters an uptrend due to the factors mentioned in this analysis, the price of the SLVP ETF's shares will follow suit as the market is likely to place a higher valuation on US-listed silver mines in light of higher earnings.

The strong positive correlation is illustrated by the gray area above zero which has almost always been very close to the upper limit of the correlation coefficient range -1 +1, indicating that the 2 assets are indeed moving in tandem.

Therefore, the SLVP ETF represents an excellent tool with which the retail investor can grow his cash and give his wealth a strong chance of staying up to date with the current conditions that entail increased costs of living and fierce competition from fixed-income assets.

The SLVP ETF provides a simple and cost-effective way to participate in the silver market through U.S.-listed mining companies because the fund's price per share is tied to the performance of publicly traded silver producers.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Is on The Stock Market

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF or SLVP is a publicly traded security and its shares (17.3 million is the volume of total shares outstanding) are traded on the Cboe BZX Exchange (formerly known as the BATS Exchange).

The Cboe BZX Exchange is located in the United States and its regulators are the Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority [FINRA].

As of this writing, the fund was trading at $8.51 per share, while its net asset value [NAV] per share was $8.48. Thus, shares are trading at a premium of 0.35%.

Shares are trading below the 200-day simple moving average of $10.31 and below the 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. Shares are also trading below the middle point of $10.285 in the 52 52-week range of $8.04 to $12.53.

The chart below from Seeking Alpha shows the 14-day relative strength indicator at 39.99, suggesting that shares of the SLVP ETF are not yet oversold, although headwinds from declining silver prices are denting the market value of publicly traded mining companies.

Higher interest rates do not bode well for silver demand. This is because investments in physical silver do not generate income and are therefore less attractive in a high interest rate environment than fixed income investments such as bonds.

With the Fed looking set to maintain its tight rate policy until core inflation moves towards 2%, the ounce of silver could continue to trade lower for now, creating a headwind for the earnings of the US-listed silver miners.

But profits are a strong driver of the market value of U.S. listed stocks. The share price of SLVP ETF will therefore remain under pressure, as the fund is almost entirely invested in the US-listed silver mining and exploration sector.

This should be viewed as an opportunity to capitalize on lower share price levels and gain exposure ahead of the expected appreciation in the value of the SLVP ETF investment should the catalyst of an improving silver outlook take hold, as illustrated in this analysis.

Conclusion

With silver prices expected to trade well above current levels, shares of the SLVP ETF, which invests in silver miners and explorers, are likely to follow the same upward trajectory expected for the precious metal.

This is because higher silver prices will cause the market to revalue these companies' earnings higher with a positive impact on the market values of silver stocks and SLVP ETFs.

Under continued pressure from the Fed's "higher for longer" interest rate policy, SLVP shares may become cheaper compared to the opportunity to take advantage of the strong upside potential this analysis illustrated earlier.

So, investors may want to wait until the Fed signals a change in policy before buying shares, as by then shares of SLVP may have hit bottom.

However, retail investors should monitor the 14-day RSI as this can give an indication of when to buy shares, let's say as soon as these are near oversold levels.

As a precautionary measure, retail investors should keep an eye on the trading volume, which is low as the average volume over the last three months was 59,472 and avoid having too many shares in the portfolio as it may be difficult to liquidate the position quickly if needed.