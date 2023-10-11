Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hibbett: A Misunderstood Retailer

Oct. 11, 2023 8:16 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)FL, NKE1 Comment
Ben Howard profile picture
Ben Howard
984 Followers

Summary

  • Hibbett is vastly different from its closest comparables in the market.
  • Their focus on underserved communities insulates the company from e-commerce threats and helps build customer loyalty.
  • Their digital transformation strategy will garner greater customer LTV.
  • Hibbett's largest risk (Nike supply) is now greatly mitigated.
  • When looking at normalized earnings and re-rating to comps, the upside at current price levels is excellent.

Abstract blur sport shoes on shelves in sneakers shop background.

Aksakalko/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

I believe Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) is a misunderstood retailer that is fundamentally different from what most view as close comparables. Because of this market misunderstanding, I have concluded Hibbett trades well below intrinsic value, providing a high

My investment focus revolves around growth-oriented equities with affordable relative valuations. While my focus is on large-cap equities, I am not constrained to specific sectors or industries within my investment strategy.Using a fundamental and valuation-driven approach, I seek investments with the potential to outpace the S&P 500 on a short to long-term basis. My strategy also utilizes a tactical approach on a short-term basis to reposition my portfolio in an attempt to mitigate downside risk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIBB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 8:28 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.24K)
I do follow HIBB, but I don't own it. Thanks for sharing your perspective!

I follow FL and also BGFV. I own some BGFV, but I took a profit yesterday and reduced it. It's very cheap in my view. One of the metrics I use for looking at retailers is price to tangible book value. BGFV and FL trade below 1X, while HIBB is about 1.8X. Pass!
