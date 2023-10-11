Sam Edwards/iStock via Getty Images

The origins of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) date back to 1933 under the name of Euclid Company. The last name was born in 1970 from the Latin “terra” and “rex” (king of earth). The company has almost ninety years of history under its belt and to date represents a solid reality in the materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms sector. Being a historic and long-standing company, in this article I decided to analyze the fundamentals of the last 10 years and relate them to the current context. Characterized by a solid balance sheet and excellent use of the capital employed, the company is currently going through a very favorable period marked by strong demand and an exogenous context such as to guarantee, at least to date, the highest margins of the last 10 years.

The demand forecasts, also supported by the backlog, suggest a possible continuity of results in the next quarters. The share price evaluation indicates a possible excellent return to current prices. The greatest risk is represented, in my opinion, by a change in the economic conditions of the global market which could lead to a reversal of the trend. Following the analysis of the demand and financial parameters, the risk could be considered acceptable in terms of expected return. My rate is Buy.

Company Overview

Terex Corporation was incorporated in Delaware in October 1986 as Terex U.S.A. and is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. The two main business areas are Materials Processing and Aerial Work Platforms.

Terex studies, designs, and creates, products needed in the construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and recycling sectors.

The company produces in 4 continents North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, and markets globally. The strategy is based on a partnership with customers through all stages of the business agreement, from case study to financing to post-selling service and support. The company has a distribution global network based on independent distributors and rental companies.

One of the main business strategy pillars is the Customer ROIC or the profitability of invested capital for customers. The consequence is great attention to the complete life-cycle of the product which includes all phases from design to after-sales service.

Market Overview

According to a study by Oxford Economics and published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (Capital project and infrastructure spending: Outlook to 2025) - which analyzes data from 49 countries that account for 90% of global economic capacity and which uses data from central governments or multinational statistical organizations – global infrastructure expenses will reach $9 trillion by 2025 from $4 trillion ten years ago.

General spending on infrastructure has started to grow again after the global financial crisis and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Going into the details of the macro geographical areas, Western Europe and North America should grow much more slowly than all emerging markets (especially China and other states in Asia). At a more micro level, all large cities (both in emerging and developed markets) should create major opportunities for new infrastructure (linked to megatrends of electrification and demographic developments).

The US in recent years has begun to modernize its infrastructure after decades of hiatus. If we look at the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act alone, investments of $550 billion have been foreseen over 5 years.

The following figure shows in detail Terex's areas of intervention and their respective reference markets

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Financial and Highlights

Revenue and EBIT

Terex annual Report + Author Graphs

The graph above shows the trend in the last 10 years of revenue (orange bars) and EBIT (grey line). The first thing we can notice is how revenue has a fluctuating trend over the years.

The market demand for infrastructure services tends to be cyclical and is directly linked to certain factors such as the performance of the economy in the countries where the works are carried out, the customers' forecasts on economic cycles, the interest rates of the central banks, investor spending on residential construction and last but not least the regulatory factors (timing of use of funds, oil and gas or water activities, others…)

If we focus on the last 3 years starting from 2020 (Covid crisis) we can see how in 2021 the revenue managed to recover from the 2017 figure and in 2022 the pre-crisis levels of 2019 were reached. 2023 confirms the clear growth trend of the previous 3 years.

Other interesting data concerns the EBIT trend (grey line): this also represents a volatile character but if we exclude the two worst years (2016 and 2020) we can see that until 2021 EBIT had a narrow range in two and a half percentage points (between 6.1 and 8.6). This underscores a certain stability in the marginality of the business over a sufficiently long period. 2016 and 2020 had a direct cost problem (gross margin) related primarily to the cost of materials. Another very interesting aspect is that 2022 (9.5%) and 2023 (12%) had the highest margins over 10 years.

Going into 2022, we can see that the 1-point increase in margins is due to improved efficiency in overhead and administrative costs that have been contained as a result of increased revenue. Thus, the 2022 marginality increased as a result of good management. On the other hand, 2023 sees about an additional 3 points of marginality and these were instead reached at the gross margin level, which identifies likely exogenous factors inherent in demand, product pricing, and more efficient material costing.

Especially one of the most impactful exogenous elements is demand growth. Listening from the last earnings call:

Demand remains strong due to the high utilization rates, the aging fleets and the electrification projects. And we expect multiyear strength in – as a result of the replacement demand and growth of customer rental fleets due to strong residential construction and onshoring and to be further supported by those multiple infrastructure builds as well. So we expect strong demand going forward, with that – with the good visibility into 2024.

we can see that at the level of internal sentiment the expectation is for strong demand in the coming years as well, and this could set the stage for margins to be maintained at current levels.

Capital Turnover and ROCE

Terex annual Report + Author Graphs

Terex is a capital-intensive company so one of the most important parameters to analyze is what use it makes of internal capital. The graph shows the trend of capital turnover, or how much capital employed in the company can produce revenue.

We can see that the parameter was always greater than 1 and more precisely between 1.2 (2016) and 2.1 [TTM]. The figure gives us an excellent indication in that it points out that every $1 employed in the company can consistently and in the long run produce more than $1 in sales up to $2 in the last period.

The other very important parameter is ROCE or return on capital employed in terms of marginality. Again, if we exclude 2016 and 2020 (where the gross margin suffered a setback) we can see an increasing trend in ROCE, which reached the extremely significant figure of 25.5 percent in 2023. This result is the combined result of a growing EBIT for the reasons seen in the previous section and a very efficient use of capital.

Free Cash Flow and Dividend and Capex

Terex annual Report + Author Graphs

The gray bars represent the trend of EPS, and we can see that the trend closely follows that of EBIT. Therefore, the considerations made in the previous paragraphs on marginality apply. What is interesting to point out is how EPS is not able to transform equally into Free Cash Flow (blue bars). For example, 2018 sees an EPS above 2 with an FCF that is zero while 2020 of counterpoise sees an EPS that is almost zero but an FCF above 2.

Why is Terex unable to produce Free Cash Flow in the presence of profits while managing to produce it when profits are nil?

The answer lies in inventory management capabilities. 2016 saw all the profits produced used for a significant increase in inventory and this eliminated the availability of cash flow. 2020, however, saw the exact opposite phenomenon, that is, the inventory dropped significantly and generated an availability of new cash that was not dependent on profits. All this underlines a very important management aspect, namely the company's ability to control inventories. This operational parameter is certainly also impacted by the backlog or unplanned cancellation of orders and therefore not directly controllable by management but we must still keep in mind that the generation of FCF is heavily dependent on inventories and that these can vary in a fluctuating manner over the years.

The dividends represented by the orange bars instead have a more linear trend (except 2020) and it seems that the company can adopt and pursue a constant dividend policy over time.

The last very important parameter to analyze is Capex, i.e. whether Terex invests enough in assets. To do this we compare Capex to depreciations and the yellow line shows us a growing but fluctuating long-term trend. A metric below 1 could indicate that Terex spent too little while much above 1 could indicate that it spent too much. We can see how there were years (2013 and 2017) where the company probably allocated too little while the interesting thing concerns 2022 and 2023 where the parameter appears to be higher than 2. Terex is therefore investing in new assets as we can hear from the last earnings call:

Again, that was for global competitive reasons, but it will give us capacity. If we look at our MP businesses, we've been investing, if you look at our capital expenditures, we've been investing through the cycle in CapEx. We've made investments in India. We've made investments in Northern Ireland. We're making investments in our German plant. So we've been investing all along in our plants and our capabilities and capacity. So we're well positioned to meet the growth needs if they materialize or when they materialize in 2024… So we have the physical capacity. We have our new plant in Monterrey.

Therefore investments are both related to competitive reasons but also to cope with the forecast of growing demand.

Backlog

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

The backlog gives us an indication of how much demand is pushing and we can see how the latest data of $3.7B is, together with the data of the last quarters, much above the average of the last few years. This identifies a growth trend in demand which has now remained constant since the first quarter of 2022. These data also allow us to have a minimum visibility on 2024 and this further confirms the thesis of a possible maintenance of revenue and margins for next year.

Share price valuation

TEX and Earnings Power Value

Assuming that the cash profit remains constant over the long term, I use the EPV (earnings power value) method to calculate the intrinsic share price value.

The method starts with EBIT. The second step is to add depreciation and amortization and then subtract stay-in-business CAPEX.

The result is the Cash Trading Profit

I then subtract the taxes by calculating the amount using the actual tax rate that the company pays.

The result is the After-Tax Cash Trading Profit

At least to calculate the total company enterprise value I divide the After-Tax Cash Profit by the interest Rate I define as fine for this kind of Company (TEX could be a medium-risk company so I decided to use 8%)

The result is the Total Company Earnings Power Value. Dividing the result by the total number of shares we find the value per single share.

The table below shows the calculation for TEX

EBIT 596.80 Dep & amort 48.60 CAPEX -101.70 Cash Trading Profit 543.70 TAX 17.60% TAX -95.6912 After TAX cash profit 448.01 Interest Rate 8% EPV 5600.11 Share in issue 67.4 EPV per share 83.1 Click to enlarge

$83.1 represents the share price valuation using the EPV method. If we compare the data with the current market price ($55.3) we see that the current price could be seen as cheap.

Another element that could push the price higher is the share buyback program for an amount equal to $31 million in the second quarter alone while a sum equal to $159 million remains for further share buyback program.

Peers comparison

To compare TEX with similar companies in the same Construction Machinery & Heavy Transportation Equipment industry I have defined the following peers:

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)

Alstom SA (OTCPK:ALSMY)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)

Using Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings we have a ‘ Strong Buy’ rate related to the same rating in ALSN and a lower rating for the other company. These ratings highlight a favorable moment for TEX compared to the other companies.

Seeking Alpha

From the Quant Factor Grades point of view, we can see how TEX is outstanding in EPS Revisions (which further underlines the favorable moment for the company) and has all green labels in the other Factor Grades.

ALSN is the only peer that has a Strong Buy rating and has the best rating only in Profitability while it is less attractive when viewed from the point of view of Growth and share price evaluation. The other peers seem to be very far from TEX and ALSN in all Factor Grades.

Seeking Alpha

The greatest risk is intrinsic to the business itself

The infrastructure business is directly linked to the cyclical nature of the markets and economies of the countries in which customers reside.

We have seen how demand conditions seem to be such as to guarantee the sustainability of revenue and margins even in the next quarters or years. On the other hand, we have also seen that in a period of 10 years, the exogenous market factors have put a strain on both the revenue and above all the EBIT and consequently the EPS. Should macroeconomic conditions suddenly change (such as a global recession) Terex will most likely experience a slowdown in sales and return to a bearish cycle in terms of share price.

Conclusion

Terex operates in a growing market sector and is experiencing a particularly positive moment in terms of revenue and, above all, in terms of margins. This has led the company to reach peak profitability in terms of EBIT in the last 10 years and above all to maximize the use of capital and consequently the ROCE. The forecasts for the near future seem to be such as to guarantee continuity in the results obtained to date and, although the cyclicality of the market may lead to a bearish phase in sales, it is reasonable to maintain at this moment that the risk may be sufficiently low. My rate is Buy.