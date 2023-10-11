A businessperson is showered in cash. shapecharge

While I am primarily focused on lower-yielding dividend stocks with robust growth stories ahead, I also have a slant toward deep-value stocks. This is evidenced by my coverage of super-high-yielding stocks such as Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET).

I have covered the stock on numerous occasions over the years here on Seeking Alpha. It also accounts for 2.5% of my total dividend/distribution income, making it the fourth-biggest holding in my portfolio behind ONEOK (OKE), Verizon (VZ), and Philip Morris International (PM).

But it has been three full years since I last covered the stock. After rallying 131% during that time versus the 29% gains of the S&P 500, readers may be wondering: Is Energy Transfer a buy, sell, or hold? If you caught the title of this article, you would know that I believe the stock is still an emphatic buy. Here's why.

The Controversial Income Stock Is Making A Comeback

Few stocks evoke as much emotion from income investors as much as Energy Transfer, and deservedly so. Some people stand by the stock and some people loathe it. To suggest that the stealth distribution cuts and effective distribution cuts over the years have made for a bumpy ride is an understatement.

While painful at the time, the 50% distribution cut that was announced nearly three years ago has measurably improved Energy Transfer's fundamentals. Since that time, the company has reduced its total consolidated debt load from $51.4 billion at the end of 2020 to $48.1 billion as of June 30, 2023. On its face, this seems like no progress at all.

But we need to remember that for better or worse, Energy Transfer is an empire-building company. It hasn't just sat around the last three years; these acquisitions include Enable Midstream in a $7.2 billion all-equity transaction in 2021, Woodford Express for $485 million in 2022, and Lotus Midstream earlier this year for $1.45 billion.

Along with organic growth through capital projects, these deals are why Energy Transfer is expecting between $13.1 billion and $13.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2023. At the $13.25 billion midpoint, the company's leverage ratio is under 4. For context, Energy Transfer is guiding for leverage between 4 and 4.5. This is a significant improvement versus the leverage ratio of nearly 5 back in 2020 (based on $10.5 billion in 2020 adjusted EBITDA). That is why the company enjoyed a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook as of August.

Energy Transfer's strengthened balance sheet is one thing. But even better, the company has restored its quarterly distribution per unit beyond its pre-COVID figure of $0.305. The company's current distribution per unit is $0.31, which is expected to continue growing every quarter. Energy Transfer believes that it can deliver annual distribution per unit growth of 3% to 5%.

This promise is supported by a very sustainable coverage ratio. In the last four quarters, the company has generated $2.26 in distributable cash flow per unit. Against the $1.1875 in distributions per unit paid over that time, Energy Transfer's distribution is covered 1.9 times over by DCF. This is partially why I believe after all the ups and downs unitholders have suffered, slow and steady distribution growth can finally be sustained.

Energy Transfer Is Breaking Volume Records

Energy Transfer Q2 2023 Earnings Press Release

Given the circumstances, Energy Transfer had a decent second quarter for a business I consider to be utility-like. What do I mean? Well, the company was strong across the board. NGL fractionation volumes were up 5%, NGL transportation volumes grew by 13%, and crude transportation and terminal volumes respectively surged by 23% and 15%. According to Co-CEO Tom Long's opening remarks during the second-quarter earnings call, these each represented record volumes for the business.

Energy Transfer's adjusted EBITDA was down 3.3% over the year-ago period to $3.2 billion. But for lower quarterly average natural gas and NGL prices to the tune of 70% and 45% compared to the prior year's second quarter, adjusted EBITDA would have grown slightly.

Energy Transfer also generated $579 million in free cash flow after distributions. This was nearly enough to cover the $603 million in combined growth and maintenance capex during the quarter, which is sustainable over the long run.

Energy Transfer's executive team also still has tremendous confidence in the direction of the company. This is evidenced by $383 million of insider purchases since January 2021 by insiders and independent board members. Co-CEOs are also required to own at least 6 times their annual base salary in units, so these folks are eating their cooking. Thus, it would be in the best interest of their personal cash flow to keep the company healthy and the distribution growing.

Risks To Consider

Energy Transfer looks to be doing well operationally. However, all businesses have risks that must be navigated, and there are no exceptions to this rule. This is especially true for Energy Transfer, which has over 40 pages of discussion of Risk Factors in its most recent 10-K filing.

Deriving about 90% of its estimated 2023 adjusted EBITDA from fee-based sources, Energy Transfer is mostly shielded from industry volatility. But the caveat is that this is only as long as its customers can continue to pay the company. If a major downturn ravages the energy industry again, Energy Transfer could encounter some counterparty risk that could hurt its results.

A longer-term risk for the company is the ongoing shift of many economies from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Energy Transfer will need to adapt to this transition to be around well into this century. The good news is that because total global energy demand is only going to grow over the next few decades, Energy Transfer has plenty of time to figure this out. The company is seriously considering carbon capture and storage via its project with CapturePoint concerning its processing plants in north Louisiana. This could ultimately be a way to make the adjustments necessary to stay in business well beyond our lifetimes.

The Stock Remains Heavily Discounted

Following its magnificent rally in the last three years, Energy Transfer looks like it could have even more upside ahead as it reverts to its historical fair value. The stock's 8.6% trailing distribution yield is well above its 13-year median of 6.7%. Considering Energy Transfer's fundamentals relative to the last decade, I fully believe a return to a trailing distribution yield around the median is justified.

My inputs into the dividend discount model or DDM further support this argument.

Investopedia

The first input for the DDM is the annualized distribution per unit. Energy Transfer's annualized distribution per unit is $1.24 at this time.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate required by an investor. My preference is for 10% annual total returns.

The final input for the DDM is the annual distribution growth rate. I believe that in a conservative scenario, Energy Transfer will deliver 3% annual distribution growth over the long haul.

Plugging these inputs into the DDM, I get a fair value per unit of $17.71. That means, units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 21.9% discount to fair value and offer a 28.1% upside from the current price of $13.83 a unit (as of October 10, 2023).

Summary: A Cheaply Valued, Cash Flow Machine With Capital Appreciation Potential

Some in this community aren't going to trust Energy Transfer ever again after what they have endured, and that's fine. Investing always involves risk and for those who are willing to tolerate Energy Transfer's risks, my opinion is that the rewards could be worth the risk.

The company's free cash flow after distributions is enough to cover its growth and maintenance capex spending. Energy Transfer's balance sheet has finally stabilized. The company is arguably further strengthening its business via a $7.1 billion merger with Crestwood.

Finally, units of Energy Transfer seem to be priced 20%-plus below my estimated fair value. The stock's 9% distribution yield, low- single-digit annual growth, and 2.5% annual valuation multiple expansion potential promise annual total returns well beyond my 10% preference for the next decade.