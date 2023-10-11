Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
We May Have $1 Trillion More Reasons To Stay Bullish

Oct. 11, 2023 9:13 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI11 Comments
Lawrence Fuller
Summary

  • Bond yields are falling, as Fed officials suggest the peak in short-term rates could be behind us.
  • A comprehensive update by the Bureau of Economic Analysis has uncovered as much as $1 trillion in additional excess savings.
  • That is forcing economists to push out their calls for recession and reduce the size of any contraction in activity.
  • I think it strengthens the outlook for a soft landing, and increases the odds we will have a fourth-quarter rally.
stock market bull vs bear graph stock market graph trading investment financial stock exchange financial stock graph chart business crisis crash loss grow up gain profits win up trend bullish bearish

panida wijitpanya

Stocks prices rose broadly for a third day in a row in what looks like the first inning of the year-end rally I have been expecting, but yesterday's price action had a new tailwind - falling interest rates. Bond yields fell sharply

Stocks prices rose broadly for a third day in a row in what looks like the first inning of the year-end rally I have been expecting, but yesterday's price action had a new tailwind - falling interest rates. Bond yields fell sharply  

Lawrence Fuller
Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

Comments (11)

Karl Glazier
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (887)
Amateur hour at Powell's Fed. Their ultra-hawkish talk pushes up bond yields and the deficit, then they realize their mistake and change their tune. Worst Fed ever.
Sane Man
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (1.15K)
The hardest hit for the last 2 years-fixed income funds-REITs -utilities-healthcare-small caps should start to waltz then when the momentum trendsters algos hit the “buy” buttons it’ll be time to rock n roll
alchemist11
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (1.35K)
I'm an optimist and I'm glad you've written this. Last week with the bond rates soaring and the fed's hawkish stance, the market made a nasty correction and most writers were proclaiming a recession, some even touting their abilities to predict it into 2025. Quite frankly I'm disgusted by the shenanigans. Now the fed has moderated its stance and the bond rates are falling. It always changes week to week. A recession has NEVER been predicted correctly, EVER!!!!! Right now the economy is strong and resists whatever BS the spend crazed democrats are doing or the bipolar Feds are pronouncing. Yet, people swing bipolar from depression to euphoria, day to day if not week to week. I'm with you and people need to chill with the recession hystrionic BS!
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (6.87K)
@alchemist11 The people predicting one don't spend a lot of time talking to the consumers who are growing the economy, trust me.
Gunnlin
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (1.38K)
It's not real money though, so it either doesn't buy much because prices have increased already or prices need to increase even more...
Blue Goose
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (4.73K)
@Gunnlin What isn't 'real money'?
StevenK1
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (2.41K)
@Blue Goose money that doesn't let you buy Hostess products.
K
Kurt Boyd
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (90)
Fun Fact: "Looking for reasons" = confirmation bias by definition.
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (6.87K)
@Kurt Boyd confirmation bias or not, who cares if the analysis is correct.
marriottmare
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (3.93K)
Agree, time to buy
BantalaInvestor
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (57)
My compliments on your recent analysis and market calls. You went against “conventional thinking” and caught the recent move up in the market.
