Bonds Extend Recovery

Marc Chandler
  • The dollar's recent pullback continues, but momentum is slowing ahead of the US CPI report.
  • Gold is extending its recovery and is above $1870, with the next target around $1880.
  • The rally in bonds is continuing, with the 10-year US Treasury yield approaching the 20-day moving average.

Financial technology concept. Fintech. Electronic money. Cryptocurrency. Global finance. Foreign exchange. FOREX.

metamorworks

Overview

Broadly speaking, the dollar's recent pullback was extended today but the momentum appears to be slowing, perhaps ahead of tomorrow's US CPI report.

The Dollar Index (DXY) is slipped to its lowest level since September 25

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

