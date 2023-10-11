Justin Paget

We wrote about Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) (U.S. Regulated & Renewable Energy Company) back in May of last year when we stated that the company's aggressive investment initiatives were likely to bear fruit in due time. However, since the rally out of the stock's February'2022 lows was not as strong as we would have liked, we rated Avangrid a Hold at the time and recommended investors wait until the company's Q2-2022 earnings results (announced last July 2022) before formulating a decision on the stock.

Although Avangrid did beat its earnings estimate in Q2 last year (which resulted in a 3+ week rally, shares soon turned over in August as the fundamentals for the company quickly turned bearish. In fact, over the past four quarters, Avangrid has missed all of its earnings projections which unfortunately has led to a sustained pattern of lower highs. Shares are now down over 33% since our most recent commentary 16+ months ago

What has not helped Avangrid has been rising US bond yields where we now see the 10-year US treasury bond almost yielding 5%. Remember, many investors invest in Utility stocks for their income (dividend) exposure so when fixed-rate investments prevailing yields rise (which are deemed safer due to the US government 'backing' the investment), income-derived investors tend to swiftly bail out of their equity holdings.

Apart from Avangrid's competition from fixed-rate investments concerning investment dollars, another headwind that rising interest rates bring is the additional cost that accompanies the already significant cost of renewable projects. Therefore, let's delve into Avangrid's dividend to see if the key trends that make up the payout can give us insights into the total return potential of AGR at this present moment in time.

AGR Intermediate 5-Year Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Dividend Yield

Avangrid's forward annual payout of $1.76 per share equates to a forward dividend yield of 5.84%. Given the significant decline in the share price in past times, we have had a significant spike in the dividend yield (the 5-year average comes in at 3.81%). Given the track record of AGR concerning the longevity of its dividend payments (22 years), long-term investors may deem Avangrid's almost 6% yield as a clear sign that shares are undervalued at this moment in time.

Dividend Growth

Although an almost 6% dividend yield can help protect one's purchasing power, the growth of the payout is just as important in keeping inflation at bay. Remember, the difference between a bond and an equity investment is that one is practically guaranteed to recover all of one's principal from a bond investment whereas this is not true for stocks. This is why high-yielding dividend stocks (absent of growth) always tend to suffer when their respective share prices do not cooperate.

As we see below, Avangrid's dividend growth rates have been negligible over the past decade. Dividend growth is important because it fosters confidence among shareholders plus it enables them to earn a percentage of the company's profits over time.

Avangrid Dividend Growth Rates (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend Pay-Out Ratio

$681 million in dividend payments were paid out to qualifying shareholders over the past four quarters. Net income ($581 million) did not cover dividends nor did free cash flow due to elevated investment activity spend. The pay-out ratio offers the quickest snapshot as to whether a respective dividend can be maintained. Furthermore, what investors need to understand here is that net earnings do not pay dividends but rather cash does. Therefore, Avangrid's continuous free cash-flow deficits in recent times have to be accounted for as we see in the following sections.

Balance Sheet Leverage

At the end of Q2, Avangrid reported $1.86 billion of short-term borrowings (a sizable $575 million sequential jump) & $8.31 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet. These numbers do not include the new 10-year green term loan totaling $800 million taken out with Iberdrola in July of this year. Although shareholder equity of $20.44 billion still surpasses the company's total debt by some distance, (present debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46% compared to a 5-year average of 48.54%), the worrying trend here is that interest expense has been making a far larger dent into the company's operating profit. Avangrid's interest coverage ratio now comes in at a worrying 1.86 which is essentially due to higher interest expense as well as a negative trend in the company's annual EBIT number up to now.

Forward-Looking Earnings Expectations

As we see below, Avangrid is expected to bounce back to annual EPS growth next year where 10%+ is the current consensus EPS growth estimate. Furthermore, revisions over the past three months have been stable as we have seen 4 upward EPS revisions as opposed to three downward ones. However, if one were to average out Avangrid's expected growth rates over the next 5 years, for example, consensus is looking at about 6% max (long-term EPS average annual growth rate). Therefore, considering where the dividend payout ratio is at present, the debt the company has plus the likelihood that inflation will remain elevated for some time, 6% expected earnings growth may not be enough here for the dividend-minded investor going forward.

AGR Consensus EPS Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although Avangrid currently pays out an above-average dividend yield, the company's high leverage and negative GAAP dividend pay-out ratio point to sustained headwinds ahead for the company. In the company's present state as a dividend investment, we do not see enough reasons to be long this play. Let's see what Q3 numbers bring. We look forward to continued coverage.