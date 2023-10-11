Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla's Overpriced Stock Is Susceptible To Growing Competition

Oct. 11, 2023 9:32 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY6 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s production has declined quarter-over-quarter, indicating a changing growth story and weaker demand.
  • Increased competition from China's EV industry poses a major risk to Tesla's market position and international sales.
  • EV competition is growing dramatically, with traditional automakers ramping up production, leading to a decline in Tesla's market share.

Electric cars charging at a charging station. 3d rendering

Дмитрий Ларичев

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has seen its share price more than double YTD. However, the company has released a quarter-over-quarter decline in electric vehicle ("EV") production, which, while it had guided to this in the past, indicates a changing growth story. As we'll see throughout

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
31.87K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

b
bigsky1563
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (44)
Spot on. But my goodness, you can't post an article like this here. Poking hard at the evangelist's hornet's nest!
j
jmbelarmin
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (687)
If only I can get a dollar every time somebody says "the competition is comming"....
s
sr1952
Today, 10:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.52K)
@jmbelarmin In the chart above Tesla is shown as having 16% of the market. That means the competition has 84%. The competition in EV is 5 times as big as Tesla. So you don't get a dollar. If we consider the total automotive market Tesla has 2% and the competition has 98%. Tesla needs to grow 5x just to equal Toyota. Yet it's priced 3x Toyota. See the problem?
I
Imnotupst
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (886)
lol..

“The largest risk to our thesis is a technological breakthrough for Tesla that puts it heads and shoulders above the competition, enabling it to completely dominate the market. Full AI or a major battery breakthrough would be examples of this, but we think that they're incredibly unlikely to happen. Still, it's worth noting.”

Well then your thesis is already busted, because this is the reality. They do dominate the market and are at minimum half a decade ahead of any “competition” (which has been coming for the last decade, but never seems to arrive)
Circles profile picture
Circles
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (243)
You are 100 percent off target. I hope nobody is foolish enough to use this as valid analysis.
shaderhacker profile picture
shaderhacker
Today, 9:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.08K)
LOL @ this article. You completely ignore last year's bear market for all tech stocks and the huge losses that happened. I would take you more seriously if you mentioned Tesla's high which was near $400/share. While Tesla has double this year, it's still no where near what it's ATH was last year.
