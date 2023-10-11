Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba's Turning Point: Stimulus And Satellite Optimism

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amid China's dynamic socio-economic changes, Alibaba stands at a significant crossroads, with foreign investor skepticism putting pressure on Chinese tech stocks.
  • Anticipation builds as rumors suggest China's plan for a massive stimulus boost, aiming to rejuvenate infrastructure and potentially benefit giants like Alibaba.
  • US-based SpaceKnow's satellite imagery showcases renewed consumer confidence in China, with bustling activity in shopping malls pointing toward potential economic revival.
  • Despite overall market skepticism, contrarian hedge funds like Appaloosa and Third Point increased their stakes in Alibaba.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

busy Shoppping Street in Shanghai, China at night

Nikada

Investment Thesis

Amid China's evolving socio-economic environment, tech behemoths like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) find themselves at a crossroads. Foreign investors' growing "Avoid China" sentiment puts immense pressure on Chinese tech stocks.

Although the Xi administration suggests that

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
4.14K Followers

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat. He shares a model portfolio, watchlist, real-time trading alerts, 8 exclusive research reports for long ideas over the course of the year and weekly stock report updates. He also hosts a community chat room to answer questions regularly. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of 9988, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a beneficial long position in the shares of Alibaba Group, through both NYSE: BABA and HKG: 9988. More than 97% of my position is held in 9988 through Hong Kong Exchange.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Godspeed Trader profile picture
Godspeed Trader
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (1.16K)
Too late. PDD takes the helm.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.