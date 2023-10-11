Nikada

Investment Thesis

Amid China's evolving socio-economic environment, tech behemoths like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) find themselves at a crossroads. Foreign investors' growing "Avoid China" sentiment puts immense pressure on Chinese tech stocks.

Although the Xi administration suggests that this crackdown has ended, the global investment community remains skeptical. The tech sector's perception is crucial for Alibaba, as it requires freedom to innovate and disrupt the economy. Prolonged investor skepticism continues to hamper Alibaba's growth, valuation, and global expansion efforts.

The decade-low stock price is down to critical support levels, the encouraging satellite data, and China's upcoming massive stimulus boost puts Alibaba at an inflection point, reaffirming the strong buy rating for the next 2-3 years.

Data by YCharts

Navigating Challenges & Charting Alibaba's Path Forward

The reasons for China's stock market decline are multifaceted. A combination of a distressed property market, President Xi's stringent Covid-19 lockdowns, and rising geopolitical tensions all waver investor confidence. These macroeconomic trends inevitably affect Alibaba's standing in the tech industry. Adding to the complexity are concerns about deflation and the impact of global oil price dynamics influenced by geopolitical events. Global shifts can tangentially affect Alibaba's operational costs and market positioning.

A crucial step for China's leadership, particularly President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, is the rapid development of transparent and globally trusted capital markets. Such an environment would provide Alibaba with a more stable foundation for growth. Recent outreach efforts, such as those by the central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng, signal a more inclusive approach to foreign capital, potentially benefiting Alibaba.

Reflecting on past financial crises, like the 1997 Asian financial meltdown, offers insights into China's current property market challenges. Such tumultuous periods can influence investor confidence and impact Alibaba's capital expansion strategies. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is also pivotal, adjusting policies to stabilize the economy, which may indirectly influence Alibaba's business dynamics.

Local government financial strategies, especially around the local government financing vehicles, present another layer of complexity. Mismanagement in this domain could ripple through China's financial ecosystem, affecting businesses like Alibaba. Given these extensive reforms and economic shifts, Beijing must prioritize transparent communication of its intentions and policies. For Alibaba, clarity on these fronts can guide its future growth strategies.

China's Stimulus Whispers Boost Alibaba and Peers:

Investors might find Alibaba's upward movements predictable and short-lived, as stocks have been making abrupt movements for months based on even the slightest hint of economic interventions by the government.

Recent reports indicate that China plans to raise its 2023 budget deficit, specifically earmarking it for infrastructure development. The strategy is China's proactive approach to achieving its official economic growth targets. Bloomberg claimed that policymakers are considering the issue of at least 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in additional sovereign debt for expenditure on infrastructure projects like water conservation projects, pushing this year's budget deficit considerably above the 3% threshold established in March.

Is This Speculated Stimulus a Game-Changer?

It's a waiting game till an official statement emerges. However, the kind of stimulus hinted at by Bloomberg might be the required intervention. Investors are concerned by China's ideological hesitancy in deploying a consumption-centric stimulus to uplift the economy, considering President Xi Jinping's reservations towards a Western-style consumption-driven growth model.

Redirecting the focus towards infrastructure spending might be China's alternative strategy for stimulating the economy, sidelining its reliance on consumption. This might be the spark of hope that these recent rumors of stimulus plans differ from the previous ones. However, this strategy is the ideal solution for companies like Alibaba and JD.com (JD), which thrive on consumer spending.

bloomberg.com

Satellite Images Reveal China's Economic Pulse

As analyzed by US-based company SpaceKnow, satellite imagery paints an optimistic picture of China's economic landscape. September saw a consistent bustle around Chinese shopping malls, continuing the trend observed in August. This active engagement is a robust indicator of renewed consumer confidence and a potential resurgence in consumer spending.

However, not all sectors are experiencing an uptick. The construction sector remains tentative despite the positive retail and shopping activity indicators. The prolonged property downturn, evident from SpaceKnow's cement production data, continues to drag on the construction industry. While cement manufacturing showed signs of recovery since June, current levels still lag behind those in 2021.

The fluctuating patterns of consumer behavior are also evident in mall activities. While the end of August witnessed a peak, there's been a subsequent slight decline. This could reflect changing consumer spending patterns or a seasonal adjustment at summer's end. Adding to this, Morning Consult's index indicates that while the consumer sentiment gains of the previous month were mostly retained in September, there was a slight dip.

For Alibaba, these indicators hold significant implications. As a behemoth in China's e-commerce space, Alibaba's fortunes are closely tied to consumer confidence. The positive trends in shopping mall activity suggest a favorable environment for retail giants. If these trends hold, Alibaba could witness a considerable boost in its e-commerce and retail sectors.

SpaceKnow

Further indicators of China's economic health come from broader economic metrics. The World Economics' Sales Growth Index and the Emerging Industries PMI suggest an economic momentum building up. Predictions from Goldman Sachs Group also align with this narrative, indicating a potential expansion in output for September. Larry Hu of Macquarie Group further reinforces the optimism, identifying three significant tailwinds supporting China's economic recovery: a recent shift in fiscal policy, stabilization in exports, and adjustments in property strategies.

However, the market isn't without its challenges. The lingering concerns over the property sector and the observed fluctuations in mall activity necessitate a strategic approach from Alibaba. The company must leverage positive economic indicators while staying agile to navigate potential market pitfalls.

Although slower at 3% to 5%, China's growth rate is expected to surge in areas that align with Beijing's priorities, such as technology and green transition industries. The ongoing US-China geopolitical tensions, especially US sanctions limiting China's access to vital technologies, are prompting Beijing to invest more in electric vehicles, semiconductor chips, and computers.

Unpacking the Numbers for a Promising Upswing

Mallari-D'Auria believes that while Alibaba's valuations might not reach their pre-crackdown highs, they can still experience significant growth if consumer spending and confidence increase.

In absolute valuation, several key indicators highlight a substantial undervaluation. The forward P/E non-GAAP ratio, compared to the 5-year historical average, reveals an undervaluation of around ~49%. Likewise, the forward enterprise value to sales ratio indicates an undervaluation of ~65% relative to the historical average over the same period.

Other essential metrics reinforce this trend: forward enterprise value to EBIT shows a significant undervaluation of ~62%, forward price to sales indicates a sizable undervaluation of ~63%, and forward price to book reflects an undervaluation of ~57%, all in comparison to the 5-year historical averages.

Conversely, when assessed in the context of relative valuation measures, the situation becomes more nuanced. The forward P/E Non-GAAP, Enterprise Value to EBIT, and Price to Book ratios indicate undervaluation of ~29%, ~19%, and ~40%, respectively, compared to the sector median. In contrast, other metrics employed earlier indicate overvaluation.

Author (seekingalpha.com)

Contrarians: Key Hedge Funds Increased BABA Stakes

In 2023, the overall trend of hedge funds holding positions in BABA remained relatively stable. Not surprisingly, in Q2 2023, some hedge funds reduced their exposure to Chinese companies based on weak trends in the economic recovery in China and elevated geopolitical tensions. Among these adversities, Alibaba is at the center of the tornado.

The number of hedge funds with over 5% of their portfolio stakes in Alibaba was reduced by 52% during the quarter. At the same time, the number of hedge funds with Alibaba among their top 50 positions was reduced by 17% during the same period.

whalewisdom.com

Despite strong fundamentals, Alibaba's market valuation has experienced a significant downtrend and hit historic lows during the last 12 months. Interestingly, a few funds are rapidly accumulating Alibaba against the trend. Although Appaloosa, Third Point, and Segantii Capital have different investment strategies, they have common rationales for investing in the stock, while others jump ship.

Appaloosa is known for its opportunistic investment approach, seeking undervalued assets and turning around distressed companies. It invested significantly in Alibaba, constituting 7% of its portfolio. Their average purchase price was $87.74 per share. In the second quarter of 2023, Appaloosa dramatically increased its shares by 4375.0%, equivalent to an addition of 4.38 million shares. They hold 4.48 million shares with a total valuation of $421 million.

Appaloosa BABA trades (stockcircle.com)

Third Point employs a value investing strategy, seeking companies with solid growth prospects and catalysts for positive change. Its portfolio allocation to Alibaba stands at around 4.0%. Their shares were procured at an average price of $93.21. In Q2 2023, Third Point significantly expanded its stake by 122.4%, corresponding to a gain of 1.62 million shares. Presently, they retain 2.95 million shares, amounting to a total holding value of $277 million.

Third Point BABA Trades (stockcircle.com)

Segantii Capital is known for quantitative strategies incorporating data-driven analysis and market anomalies. Its investment portfolio features a substantial 9.3% allocation to Alibaba. Their initial purchase of shares was made at an average price of $92.46. In the second quarter of 2023, Segantii Capital notably increased its stake by 243.08%, adding 1.32 million shares. Their current holdings comprise 1.87 million shares, with a total valuation of $156 million.

Segantii Portfolio (hedgefollow.com)

During Q2 2023, Alibaba's stock hovered at a decade low and tested critical support near ~$75. Most importantly, Alibaba has entered a new accumulation phase during the quarter, serving as one of the ideal positions to build a long position. These funds' recent long positions drag their average buy price near the critical support level of ~$75, offering an optimum risk-reward ratio for these funds.

tradingview.com

Takeaway

China's stock market is navigating turbulent waters, influenced by many domestic and international factors, from a shaky property market to geopolitical upheavals. As a significant player in China's tech arena, Alibaba finds itself at the crossroads of these challenges, shaped by the broader macroeconomic environment and specific internal dynamics. Notwithstanding these complexities, recent signals from China's leadership bode well for a potentially more stable future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.