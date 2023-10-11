Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cassava Sciences: Unconvincing Open Label Studies, Upcoming Phase 3, Risky AD Bet

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Alzheimer's Disease space is highly volatile, with stock prices reacting to positive or negative data from other companies in the sector.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. experienced a correction after initial gains, highlighting the need for caution in the Alzheimer's space.
  • Concerns were raised about the validity of Cassava's phase 2 trial, including participant bias, dropout bias, and the lack of a p-value.
Memory lapses, forgetting things, degenerative disease. Brain problems. Parkinson and alzheimer desease. Mental health. Face side view

Naeblys

The Alzheimer's Disease ("AD") space is a very difficult and volatile space right now. Here, you will see a large number of sympathetic volatility in stock prices. So, if one company comes out with positive data, other AD companies go up along with it. If another company

Comments (7)

takeone1 profile picture
takeone1
Today, 10:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.89K)
Hi ACP,
"I am a conservative investor, so I won't be buying, but broadly, SAVA and other AD stocks rise and fall on market enthusiasm, and can be profit makers for savvy and disciplined investors with a trading mentality."
I'm not in this one ,but trade AVXL with some success with options... I read your article and CC Abbott's..Both informative but still play..Beer money !! Have a good one
InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Today, 10:29 AM
Premium
Comments (1.91K)
Another author with no new information, probably trying to generate volume of articles to get followers.
skeptic67 profile picture
skeptic67
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (868)
Another ridiculous hit piece timed to coincide with the Neuro Summit in NY. These people have no shame.
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Today, 10:25 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.68K)
@skeptic67 Thanks for the terrific argument.
1970sBMXr profile picture
1970sBMXr
Today, 10:15 AM
Premium
Comments (282)
There's much more to the story. The aggressive short / FUD campaign holds the sp down. However, that low price creates a risk-reward opportunity, because (IMO) the clinical and scientific data is very promising. Agree that only disposable or expendable $ should be applied though. Place a small bet to take advantage of the mathematically expected value or return.
TJ Burke profile picture
TJ Burke
Today, 9:55 AM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
The conclusion boils down to the banal lessons of Investing 101:
1. SAVA is a spec stock.
2. Don’t bet everything on a spec stock.
Thanks! Noted.
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Today, 9:57 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.68K)
@TJ Burke You can't repeat that warning enough times. Especially because nobody follows it.
