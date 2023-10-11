Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SLB Steps Up To New Environment

Oct. 11, 2023 9:56 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)BKR, HAL, NESR, NOV, RIG, TDW, WFRD
Laura Starks
Summary

  • SLB's market capitalization is $83.3 billion. Its dividend yield is 1.7% and it has a buyback program.
  • Of its 2Q23 revenue, 78% was from international operations; the remaining 22% from North America.
  • Capital investment in oil drilling is increasing and is shifting toward international operations, SLB’s strength.
Kuwait Promises To Increase Oil Production In Case Of War

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Market capitalization of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) (formerly Schlumberger), is $83.3 billion, up by 61% from $51.9 billion at last review fourteen months ago. The dividend yield is a minor 1.7% although the company also

Laura Starks is the CEO of Starks Energy Economics, LLC and has a degree in chemical engineering and an MBA with a concentration in finance which she has used to invest personally and share her ideas about energy companies for many years.

She is the leader of the investing group Econ-Based Energy Investing where she delivers actionable analysis of energy companies and the partnerships between them. Features she offers include: 3+ actionable ideas a month, two model portfolios, regular macro discussion, direct access in chat for questions, and regular updates on all current and new ideas. Learn more.

Comments (1)

ISTJ Investor profile picture
ISTJ Investor
Today, 10:48 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.39K)
Good overview.

I’d be surprised to see them return to the US pressure pumping market, primarily due to high capital intensity, and secondarily the difficulty of establishing and maintaining a technology based competitive advantage n that market. As I recall, they were never able to fully overcome Halco’s market lead in that market.
