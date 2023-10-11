FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) stands at a perfect inflection of value, convenience and sustainability being the largest for-profit thrift operator. We rate SVV a Buy underpinned by 1) strong secular tailwinds with second hand and thrift market outperforming the overall apparel market along with increasing focus on sustainability 2) significant whitespace opportunity and potential for long term growth 3) top-of-the-class profitability margins compared to off-price retailers and 4) relatively insulated business model with sustainable performance during recessions with the best inventory turns in the industry.

Company Background

SVV is the largest for-profit thrift player (8x larger than second competitor) with a total of 318 stores primarily in the US and Canada (with a small presence in Australia) under the banners of Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique and 2nd Ave. It offers a brand assortment of softgoods (65% of total merchandise) such as shoes, clothing, outerwear and others and hardgoods (35% of total merchandise) such as home decor, kitchen, books, electronics, toys and furniture products through a treasure hunt experience like off-price retailers. It boasts ~4.7 mn of loyalty customers who spend 27% more than non-members and frequent the store almost 7 times more compared to the others. Its average unit retail price has increased recently driven by inflation, however, is still significantly below its off-price retail peers and traditional retailers offering a compelling value to its customers.

Average Unit Retail Price

Company reports

Secular Tailwinds to Thrift Market

The US Second hand apparel market has grown at a CAGR of 14% over the past decade to $35 bn including thrifts and resale with overall penetration of the second-hand market increasing from 4% in 2012 to 12% in 2021, and it's expected to grow to 22% by 2026 with total overall market projected to grow by 18% to $62 bn. The thrift market comprises about 60% of the total second market and is set to improve its penetration further.

Globaldata, Company

In the US, Non-profit organizations like Salvation Army and Goodwill form the bulk of the thrift stores with a combined store network of 11,000 across the country.

Company

According to the EPA, US textile market generated about 17 mn tonnes in 2018 while 11 mn tonnes (21 bn pounds) of the total market were landfilled. According to the UN, an average person buys 60% more clothing compared to over 15 years ago with each item kept only for half the time. SVV process less than 1 bn pounds of total goods annually which demonstrates the massive opportunity within sustainable fashion. In addition, about 60% of consumers surveyed had bought second-hand-made items, with clothing and shoes being the first choice for second-hand shoppers.

Statista

Relatively Insulated Business Model

SVV has reported a consistent mid single to high single digit same store sales growth over the past decade, barring the exception during COVID-19 which had a decline as lockdowns led to shuttering of its stores with the company having negligible presence online. It has also performed well during the recessionary periods of 2008-09 with 3% SSS growth in the US and 5% SSS growth in Canada driven by its deep value offering.

Company

In addition, it is relatively insulated from the other softline players and off-price retailers which usually have fluctuating sales as a result of fashion trends, seasonality and the general macro environment.

Same Store Sales Growth for Softline Retailers

Company reports

Note: FY20 and FY21 have been excluded as a result of COVID which had significant volatility in SSS levels.

Best Inventory Turns in the Industry

SVV has merchandises of over 35,000 items in stores every week across wide range of categories including clothing, electronics and others. It leverages its data on weekly basis to optimize its sales floor and rotates its inventory at the industry best rates which compels the customers to frequent the stores more often. SVV has inventory outstanding of just 16 days compared to traditional peers like Costco (COST) (22 days), Walmart (WMT) (43 days) and Target (TGT) (65 days) as well as off price retailers (ranging between 43 to 86 days).

Data by YCharts

Super Savers Club Driving SSS Growth

According to Bloomberg Second Measure, Average Basket size for TJX is about $90-$100 while for BURL and ROST is about $75-$80. Considering a conservative estimate and assuming the basket size for SVV trends around $30 and assuming visits to the store thrice in a year, an average traditional customer generates about $90 in annual sales. According to management, a loyalty customers visits the stores 6.6 times annually and has 25% higher basket size implying a $38 basket size and ~$250 in annual sales. This implies that should a traditional customer become a loyalty customer that would lead to $160 in incremental sales. This implies an incremental SSS contribution of about 2.6% for FY22 and 13.7% for FY21 and total sales growth contribution of 4.5% and 15.9% respectively.

Author

We believe the strong brand value will continue to drive growth in its loyalty members which will further drive incremental growth to SSS.

Robust Financial Track Record

SVV had reported sustainable same store sales growth over the past decade ending FY22 with $1.4 bn in sales and robust gross margins of 58.3% (up 760 bps vs pre-covid levels). Its sales yield which is revenues generated per pound of goods processed has seen a marked improvement over the years which demonstrated the high quality of products that the company has been able to source.

Company

Sales yield has been one of the major drivers of its gross margin expansion estimates to be about 10 percentage points from 2019 to 2022 period. We believe the sales yield will continue improving driven by its strong data analytics with focus on sourcing low cost quality goods.

Gross Margin Breakdown

Author

During the same period, its Adj. EBITDA margins grew from 11% in FY19 to 21% in FY22 driven by robust gross margin expansion along with occupancy cost leverage and initiatives such as self-checkout reducing labor costs and man-hours. Its gross margins and operating margins are top of the class amongst other departmental stores as well as off-price retailers. This is largely driven by its fixed cost model which is expected to support further operating margin expansion as sales ramp up, partially offset by the investments it continues to make in the business.

Seeking Alpha

Strong Q2 Earnings

SVV reported a strong Q2 2023, its first quarter since listing, with comparable sales growth increasing by a strong 5.5% driven by robust growth across both US (up 5.6%) and Canada (up 5.5%) with 2-year stack improving sequentially by 340 bps. The robust SSS growth is underpinned by strong growth in transactions which grew by about 7% while average basket was down by ~1%. Gross margins declined by 80 bps YoY as a result of its investment in labor (~40 bps impact) along with incremental 40 bps impact from elevated processing costs. Sales yield improved 8% YoY and remained highest ever at $1.49 demonstrating management's focus on maximizing sales productivity.

SG&A expenses leveraged by ~150 bps YoY driven by Savers' scale efficiency, expense control and occupancy leverage as a result of sales growth outpacing the occupancy costs with 30 bps uplift from salaries and wages. Adj. EBITDA margin, excluding Fx impact, improved by 70 bps YoY to 24.2% driven by SG&A leverage and adverse gross margin impact. In all, it reported an EPS of $0.22 ahead of street expectations pegged at $0.19.

Management guided for SSS growth of 5% for the full year with estimated total net sales of $1.51 bn. This implies a LSD to MSD growth for the back half of the year which is prudent and consistent with management's long term algorithm. It expects EBITDA of $320 bn implying a contraction of EBITDA margins by about 7 percentage points YoY driven by higher salaries and benefits including stock based compensation in connection with the IPO. We expect gross margins for H2 to be up by 100 - 150 bps YoY driven by normalization of the processing costs and benefits from improving sales yield.

Its balance sheet position remains strong with the company ending with a cash balance of over $110 mn with total debt outstanding of $820 mn. It used the proceeds from its IPO largely to repay its senior term loan facility and its net leverage ratio is now at a comfortable 2.3x.

Significant Whitespace Opportunity

SVV has a significant whitespace opportunity with the management having found locations for total estimated store potential of 2,200 across different states. Its current store size of 318 pales in comparison to its off price peers as well as other non-profit thrift operators.

Store Network compared to peers

Company, Author

Savers currently has about 1 store for every ~2.2 - 2.3 mn individuals in the US with its largest share in Providence, RI with 1 store for every ~240,000 residents and in Seattle, WA of 1 store for every 400,000 residents. This contrasts to 1 store for every ~250k residents in Canada.

Canada Census, Company

Assuming SVV's fully penetrated market being 1 in 160,000 residents in line with areas of Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg, it has a store potential of 1,100+ if it expands within the 50 most populated metropolitan areas in the US. This is in line with TJX which has about 1 store for every 140-250k residents within its operating geographies. If it expands at a similar rate across the US, it has a store potential of ~2,100.

US Census, Author

Assuming an average 5-8% unit growth, SVV will be reaching its full store potential by 2048 or 2060 which implies it is a reasonable assumption and provides a strong long term growth potential.

Valuation

SVV trades at 11.2x EV/ Fwd EBITDA, a discount to its off-price retailers, TJX (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST), excluding Burlington (BURL). We value SVV at 14x EV/ Fwd EBITDA in line with the larger off-price retail peer set despite having stronger profitability margins and return ratios. Initiate with a Buy with a target price of $20.

Data by YCharts

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include

1) SVV's business model relies on its sourcing ability at attractive prices leveraging its relation with non-profit partners. Any adverse impact on its relation with non-profit partners or its inability to source quality merchandise can significantly impact its business

2) Competitive pressure may intensify from low-priced retailers given SVV's AUR is just under $5

3) Any slowdown in consumer spends or decline in consumer confidence may adversely impact its growth prospects

Final Thoughts

SVV had a strong debut with shares soaring to $23, up 27%, at day's close, but soon dipped by a third of its value. Its unique treasure hunt experience like off-price retailers with significantly lower AUR and highest inventory turns in the industry provides customers value and compels them to frequent the stores more often. We believe the current levels provide a value play to enter into the growing TAM along with leveraging SVV's strong brand positioning and a significant whitespace opportunity. We initiate with a Buy and ascribe a target price of $20 (14x EV/ Fwd EBITDA).

