Why Gold Is Probably Going To $5,000 Soon

Oct. 11, 2023 10:19 AM ETGLD, AEM, GOLD3 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold has been trading sideways for the past three years, testing the all-time high, correcting toward support levels, and looking for an opportunity to break out to much higher levels.
  • Gold's technical indicators suggest it is oversold and entering a positive momentum phase.
  • The Fed's monetary tightening cycle is nearing its end, which could lead to a surge in gold prices and a bull market stampede.
  • I expect Gold to reach $5,000 in the next 2-3 years, and top gold mining companies could appreciate by severalfold.
Golden dollar coins fall out the open safe boxPile or stack of gold bars

Kumer

After a substantial run-up in 2019 and 2020, gold has moved sideways for around three years. Gold has traded in a tight range, testing the all-time high ("ATH") around $2,100 and correcting by approximately 20% toward the crucial $1,600-$1,650 support level. Also, we must consider that gold has

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.82K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD, AEM, GDX, GDXJ, KGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Gulfcoastcommentary profile picture
Gulfcoastcommentary
Today, 10:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (233)
Very good article Victor. Start averaging-in...
J
Jargon
Today, 10:27 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.43K)
What about BTG ?
g
golfcat1
Today, 10:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (190)
@Jargon What about FNV? Have owned it for many yrs.
