Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paccar: Q3 Earnings Preview Of An Industry Leader

Oct. 11, 2023 10:38 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • Paccar outperformed competitors Daimler Truck and The Volvo Group this year, attracting investors during a market sell-off.
  • Paccar's consistent management and strong service business contribute to its profitability and high margins.
  • Q2 sales were up 24.4% YoY, and Paccar Parts is experiencing significant growth and profitability.
  • In this article we go through the latest financials to see what we can expect from the upcoming earnings report.

Peterbilt truck

Joel Carillet

Introduction

Let's face it: this year Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) performed much better than its two main competitors Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY) and The Volvo Group (OTCPK:VLVLY).

What is even more interesting, is that it decoupled from trading

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.54K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.