AI GPU Market Disruptor: How AMD's MI300 Could Change The Game

David Becker

The artificial intelligence ("AI") industry is witnessing a seismic shift, with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rising as a potential counterweight to Nvidia Corporation's (NVDA) stronghold in the AI Graphics Processing Units market. The forthcoming launch of AMD's MI300, a cutting-edge AI GPU chip, is creating waves of anticipation across the industry, backed by AMD's reputation as a leader in the CPU business, large-scale gaming GPU operations, and a commanding presence in the supercomputer sector. As AMD's CEO Lisa Su sets a bullish tone on the company's AI sector growth, the world eagerly watches to see whether AMD can disrupt the AI GPU market, offering a much-needed alternative, and capturing a substantial portion of the $150 billion data center accelerator market.

AMD's Emergence in the AI GPU Business with the MI300

The artificial intelligence industry is experiencing explosive growth, with Nvidia currently being the dominant player in the AI Graphics Processing Units market. However, customers are seeking variety, and it appears that Advanced Micro Devices might be the only firm capable of providing a credible alternative to Nvidia's dominance. The anticipation builds for AMD's latest AI GPU chip, the MI300, set to launch in November.

AMD's credibility stems from its leadership in the CPU business, its large-scale gaming GPU operations, and its stronghold in the supercomputer sector, particularly with its MI250 GPU. In many ways, AI datacenters can be thought of as one massive supercomputer. This positions AMD in an advantageous position to make significant strides in the AI GPU space.

On the Q2 earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su expressed optimism regarding the company's progress in the AI sector. She mentioned an over 7x sequential growth in AI customer engagements, with many customers initiating or expanding programs to support the deployment of MI250 and MI300 hardware and software at scale.

We believe these customer engagements span across Tier 1 hyperscalers, large enterprises, and forward-looking AI-centric companies. Most notably, software giant Microsoft (MSFT) is supporting AMD’s efforts, including engineering resources and working with the chipmaker on a homegrown Microsoft processor for AI workloads, code-named Athena.

Lisa Su also highlighted the strides made with their ROCm software stack, emphasizing the benefits of optimization and real-time feedback from lead customers. Collaborative projects with the PyTorch Foundation, Onyx, and Triton are also underway. With a broad spectrum of workloads being tested on the MI250 and its positive feedback, there is growing confidence in the MI300's performance and potential.

While there is much work to be done, the feedback for the MI300 has been mostly positive, with customers sampling the hardware in their labs or accessing it through AMD's lab systems. The strong customer interest and the promising progress of AMD's AI solutions for the data center indicate a promising future for AMD in the AI GPU business.

As the industry waits for the launch of the MI300, the world is watching AMD's progress closely. If successful, the company could be set to disrupt the current landscape of the AI GPU market, providing a much-needed alternative and driving further innovation in the AI sector. More importantly to investors, AMD appears well positioned to grab a juicy slice of the $150 billion data center accelerator market by 20207.

Challenges & Risks

However, the challenge for AMD in gaining market share in AI GPUs lies predominantly in the software realm. Nvidia's edge over its competitors has been its CUDA software development platform and the robust ecosystem of over 3 million software developers supporting it. Readers interested in a deep dive into why Nvidia's CUDA offers significant barriers to entry may want to read my article on this topic: "Nvidia's CUDA: Unleashing The Power Of Parallel Computing For AI Dominance."

AMD's success will largely be determined by how well ported CUDA software performs on its chips, and the adoption rate of AMD's ROCm software platform, which can be viewed as CUDA alternative. These factors will serve as leading indicators of AMD's projected AI GPU revenues of $1-2 billion in 2024, a significant increase from today's half a billion dollars.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company’s 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

Over the past three fiscal years, AMD's revenue growth has been nothing short of remarkable, with a compound annual growth rate of 51.9%. In addition, its EBIT margin has also moved up 14.4 percentage points from 12.5% to 26.8% over the same period. This suggests that AMD is achieving tremendous operating leverage at scale.

Looking forward, the sell-side consensus estimates a contraction in revenues by 3.2% this fiscal year, followed by growth of 19.8% in the next. This fluctuation in revenue growth, coupled with the forecasted contraction and expansion in EBIT margin, indicates a somewhat turbulent financial outlook for AMD. Moreover, the projected decrease in EPS by 21.5% to $2.75 this fiscal year before a jump to $4.10 the following year adds to this picture of volatility. However, this volatility is well understood as the boom-bust cycle in PC and server demand caused by COVID.

AMD's strong free cash flow ("FCF") performance is a shining point in its financial profile. The consensus estimates a FCF of $3,795 million this fiscal year, representing a 16.6% FCF margin, a significant leap from the 4.2% FCF margin four fiscal years ago. This strong FCF growth, coupled with an average FCF margin of 12.6% over the past four fiscal years, points to a robust business model that successfully converts revenue into cash flow.

The company's capital expenditure, averaging 2.8% of revenue over the past four years, suggests a business with moderate capital intensity.

AMD's stock, while not offering a dividend, has outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) by a significant 37 percentage points over the past year, returning 51.5% in absolute terms. The stock's trading pattern is bullish, at 11.0% above its 200-day moving average, yet 19% below its 52-week high. This suggests some room for growth, especially with a low short interest of 1.9%.

However, the stock's current valuation multiples, including an EV/Sales multiple of 6.3 and a P/E multiple of 26.1, show a hefty premium relative to the S&P 500. I believe this is justified by the company's robust revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation.

Finally, looking at historical valuations, the stock's current rolling forward 12-month P/E ratio of 27.2 is lower than its 5-year mean of 35.2 but still within its 2-standard deviation range of 15.1 to 55.3. This suggests the stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to its historical range. Compared to its peer Nvidia, which trades at a forward 12-month P/E of 30.2, AMD's stock is cheaper. However, its growth prospects are also lower over the next year.

Conclusion

The journey for AMD in ascending the AI GPU market ladder is not without its hurdles. Nvidia's CUDA software development platform and its vast developer ecosystem present formidable barriers to entry. AMD's future hinges on how effectively CUDA software can be ported to its chips and the adoption of its alternative ROCm software platform. These determinants will largely dictate the trajectory of AMD's anticipated AI GPU revenues of $1-2 billion by 2024.

From a financial perspective, AMD's strong revenue growth and improved EBIT margin indicate effective operating leverage. However, the projected volatility in revenues and EPS reflect the uncertainties inherent in the PC and server demand cycle. Despite this, AMD's robust free cash flow performance and moderate capital intensity underscore the strength of its business model. With its stock outperforming the S&P 500 and a positive trading pattern, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. presents an attractive proposition for investors, albeit AMD trades at a premium valuation.

As the industry awaits the MI300 launch, it is clear that AMD's journey in the AI GPU business is one to watch, with implications that could reverberate throughout the sector. I believe the risk-reward is favorable, and continue to be a happy shareholder of AMD.