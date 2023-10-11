MercadoLibre's Fintech Business: Addressing Concerns
Summary
- MercadoLibre offers an attractive investment opportunity with a valuation of just 25 times forward income from operations.
- Despite concerns about its fintech business slowing down, the company's commitment to profitability and consistent income from operations growth of 123% year-over-year bodes well for future success.
- A temporary alignment of market expectations, recognizing MercadoLibre as a mid-30% CAGR business, can pave the way for continued growth.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is experiencing robust growth and maintaining profitability, offering an attractive investment opportunity. However, there's a noticeable concern that has kept some investors at bay, primarily the deceleration in its fintech business, which remains evident.
That being said, I'd like to make the case that this stock is currently valued at just 25 times forward income from operations, a valuation that, as you'll soon see, is remarkably enticing.
Quick Recap,
In my previous bullish analysis, I said,
Investors had latched on to one story, that of MercadoLibre as a rapidly growing Fintech business. But in the past few quarters, the Fintech business hasn't lived up to investor expectations.
However, I make the case that its story isn't over. And that, with a few more quarters of consistent around 30% revenue growth rates, investors should be more than willing to jump back into the name, as they'll believe that it's now "compelling once again."
After all, the stock needs a transitional phase where investors realign their expectations to view MercadoLibre as a 30% CAGR business rather than the previously expected +50% CAGR.
Let's take a closer look at the ongoing concern related to the slowing fintech business.
As of now, nearly half of MercadoLibre's revenue comes from its Commerce business, while the other half is contributed by its Fintech business.
MercadoLibre's fintech business is a dynamic segment within the company, with a strong presence across various Latin American markets. Notably, its operations in Mexico present an enticing opportunity, capitalizing on the country's sizable population and its relatively lower adoption of financial services compared to other Latin American markets.
Mercado Pago, the fintech arm, caters to both payers and merchants, leveraging the user base within the company's ecosystem. Users can easily open digital accounts, and their funds can earn interest through partners, while various financial services, including money transfers and online payments, are provided to meet the remittances demand in the market. The business also extends its offerings to include credit and insurance products, contributing to a comprehensive fintech ecosystem tailored to the core financial needs of consumers in the region.
Now, let's examine the recent developments within the fintech business.
A closer look at the data reveals a notable deceleration in MercadoLibre's fintech business with each passing quarter. Investors are understandably concerned about the rate at which the fintech business will stabilize.
Moreover, there's an additional challenge for the fintech business - the customer adoption curve.
I've often emphasized the significance of the customer adoption curve as a key indicator of business health. Is the business thriving or stagnating? The answer is often found in the customer adoption curve.
For context, let's go back to the same period a year ago, Q2 2022. During that time, the sequential growth in active fintech users, moving from Q1 2022 to Q2 2022, was 6.7%. In contrast, in the most recent quarter, Q2 2023, the sequential growth was only 1.8%.
Although these differences might not seem significant at first glance, it's essential to remember that we are comparing a 90-day period from one year to the next. In valuing a growth stock, anything less than impressive growth can potentially weigh on the stock, especially in uncertain market conditions.
Now, let's discuss why I maintain a bullish stance on MercadoLibre.
Revenue Growth Rates Will Stabilize
Looking ahead, MercadoLibre's comparables for Q3 and Q4 will become significantly more favorable. Moreover, as we project into 2024, the company will be competing against 35% year-over-year growth rates instead of the previous +50% CAGR.
With a lower growth threshold in the future, investors have every reason to stay committed to this stock. However, there must be a temporary period where investors adapt to MercadoLibre as a mid-30% CAGR business with a corresponding valuation.
Now, let's shift our focus to the core bullish case for MercadoLibre.
Impressive Profitability
What I've consistently found appealing about MercadoLibre is its dedication to profitability. It's crucial to note that a focus on profitability doesn't mean a business was initially profitable. Instead, it means that MercadoLibre has prioritized being self-sustainable and delivering profitable growth, rather than pursuing growth solely for the sake of expansion.
This dedication has translated into MercadoLibre's income from operations growing at an impressive 123% year-over-year, significantly outpacing its revenue growth rates.
At this pace, it's highly likely that MercadoLibre could report $2.5 billion of income from operations over the next twelve months, a figure that is certainly within reach. Currently, the stock is valued at just 25 times forward income from operations, a very reasonable valuation for a company that is clearly growing at a rate of 30% or more.
The Bottom Line
I believe that MercadoLibre presents an exciting investment opportunity. While concerns about the deceleration in its fintech business have persisted, the stock's valuation, at just 25 times forward income from operations, is undeniably attractive.
The company's dedication to profitability, with income from operations growing at a remarkable 123% year-over-year, sets the stage for future success.
Despite the recent slowdown in the fintech sector, there is potential for a return to compelling growth, provided the next few quarters maintain around 30% revenue growth rates.
As the market aligns its expectations with MercadoLibre as a mid-30% CAGR business, the stock holds promise, especially with more favorable comparables ahead.
The company's presence in the Latin American fintech market, notably in Mexico, is a significant strength, offering a comprehensive fintech ecosystem that caters to the financial needs of consumers in the region. While challenges persist, including the customer adoption curve, the long-term outlook remains promising.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments